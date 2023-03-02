California’s Covid-19 State of Emergency Order officially came to an end on Tuesday, Feb. 28, three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued it on March 4, 2020. The ending is mostly a bureaucratic and ceremonial one – it is not the end of the pandemic, which the World Health Organization said on Jan. 30 remains a global health emergency. In a glimmer of possible good news, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it’s possible the pandemic will officially end this year.
The pandemic does appear to be waning: WHO reports that across the globe, new cases were down 89 percent between Jan. 23-Feb. 19, and deaths were down 62 percent. Here in Monterey County the overall trend is downward, with occasional upticks. As of Feb. 27, the case rate was 4.5 per 100,000 people, down from 6.3 the week before. The test positivity rate was 7.6 percent, down from 10 percent. Hospitalizations remained at 24 patients both weeks. Monterey County Epidemiologist Kristy Michie told reporters in a briefing on Feb. 22 that she considered the county’s situation to be “stable.”
Monterey County is approaching the 100,000 mark in official Covid cases at 99,444 as of Feb. 27 – the actual number is likely much higher since many cases go unreported. Health officials attribute 825 deaths to Covid, and people are still dying from the virus; there have been 17 deaths recorded since Jan. 1.
The county’s emergency order that went into effect March 6, 2020, remains in place, although that may come to an end soon – it will need a vote of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors. The impact on the county’s Health Department is minimal for now, says spokesperson Karen Smith.
“We will continue to do what we have been doing, making sure the correct information gets out to businesses, schools and the public,” she says.
State-supported Covid test sites closed officially as of Feb. 22, but VIDA Project sites remain open (see below) and the county is still able to obtain vaccines from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). There are three vaccination clinics coming up: 10am-2pm Saturdays, March 3, April 1 and May 6, at Santa Rita Elementary School, 2014 Santa Rita St., Salinas.
What does California’s end to the emergency order mean for each of us? The short answer is, not much – at least taken by itself. Once the national emergency and national public health emergency end on May 11, changes will be more noticeable. Here’s what to expect in the coming months.
Vaccinations
As long as the national stockpile of vaccines holds out, they will remain free to anyone regardless of insurance status. Unfortunately, whenever they do run out, uninsured people may have difficulty accessing vaccines due to cost.
Those with public and private insurance will continue to have access to free vaccines in the future, under a provision of the Affordable Care Act.
In California, State Senate Bill 510, which was signed into law in October, means that insurers will be required to continue covering costs for Covid testing and vaccination into the future.
Testing
VIDA Project testing sites will remain in operation for as long as the Monterey County Covid Collaborative can get rapid and PCR tests from the CDPH, says Kim Stemler, a partner with the Collaborative. Nonprofits that partner with the Collaborative will also be able to distribute rapid tests. Stemler says the state is getting tighter in releasing the tests, but she’s hoping to order enough to last through May.
To find out where to get a test, go to montereycountyvaccines.com.
State Assembly Bill 1473 requires insurers to continue reimbursing their members the costs of up to eight over-the-counter Covid tests per month for six months after the federal emergency ends – that is, until Nov. 11. (Check with your insurance provider; you may need to pay up front, then submit a receipt to receive reimbursement.)
For people on Medi-Cal, at-home tests will continue to be free through September 2024. PCR and rapid tests performed by a health care provider will also remain free through that time.
Medicare will no longer provide free tests after May 11. Those with supplemental private insurance may find that insurers will still provide them.
Most insured people will be able to get PCR and rapid tests administered by a health care provider, although the cost may not be entirely covered by insurance. Some people, like those on Medicare, will not be charged for the test, but will have to pay for some part of a visit.
Treatment
Paxlovid, the antiviral treatment designed to prevent hospitalizations and death, will remain free until possibly late summer or fall after the federal emergencies end on May 11, according to the White House.
California’s AB 1473, states that insurers will be required to continue to cover the costs of Paxlovid for six months after the federal emergency ends. After Nov. 11, make sure you are obtaining care services in your insurance network in order to be reimbursed.
Those on Medi-Cal will not be charged for Paxlovid through September 2024.
Financial Aid
CalFresh emergency allotments came to an end Feb. 28 due to the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. The act ended the extra money for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, of which CalFresh is a part of in California. Eligible families will no longer receive the $95 or more a month they were receiving during the pandemic.
