In the wake of the flooding that forced more than 2,000 people in Pajaro from their homes and into nearby shelters, motels and even their own cars, on-the-ground federal and state assistance has been conspicuously absent.
This is in contrast to the response seen after January’s floods, when officials from federal bodies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration (SBA), as well as numerous California state agencies, flocked to sites like Monterey County’s local assistance center in Spreckels, delivering aid and resources to thousands of households across the region.
Instead, that work has largely fallen to county agencies, which despite their efforts lack many of the resources that can be provided by better funded federal and state bodies. In turn, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties have outsourced much of the work to local nonprofits, which are being relied upon to deliver food, water, clothing and other aid to displaced residents.
It has raised questions about the government response to Pajaro – an economically underserved community left at the mercy of a failed, 74-year-old piece of public infrastructure in the Pajaro River’s levee system. County officials say they have requested greater state and federal support, while those at the state and federal level say they’re still waiting for all the damage to be assessed before moving to provide that support.
The onus appears to be on Gov. Gavin Newsom, who toured Pajaro on March 15. Like in January, Newsom must request a federal disaster declaration from the White House, which would free up greater FEMA resources.
“States must meet damage thresholds to be eligible for certain forms of federal support,” a spokesperson for the governor says in an email. “When it is determined that California has met these thresholds, we will act swiftly to request a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.” In a statement, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who represents Pajaro, said she has “urged the state to make such a request,” and would “urge the [Biden] administration to approve it.”
While a disaster declaration would free up federal funding for individuals, businesses and public infrastructure repairs, Monterey County is already eligible for FEMA’s Category B “emergency protective measures” – the kind of on-the-ground aid that relief workers and community members say is sorely lacking for displaced Pajaro residents. But FEMA spokesperson Brady Penn notes that the agency’s Category B measures are “a response mechanism” designed to “help support the state if the need outpaces the state’s capabilities.”
In lieu of that support, local agencies and nonprofits are left to pick up as much of the slack as they can.
“We can’t wait for federal and state dollars to come in and provide these services,” says Community Bridges CEO Raymon Cancino, whose Watsonville-based nonprofit is providing direct financial support and other aid to impacted locals. “The short answer is that it takes a long time for the federal government to show up.”
