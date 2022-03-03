The U.S. Army released its first-ever Climate Strategy on Feb. 8, a comprehensive plan that sets ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving water and energy and increasing fuel efficiency, among its targets. It’s a practical plan that recognizes that the devastation brought about by the climate crisis – including drought, food scarcity and migration – is a threat to national security.
“The effects of climate change have taken a toll on supply chains, damaged our infrastructure, and increased risks to Army soldiers and families due to natural disasters and extreme weather,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth in a written statement.
Goals include reducing net greenhouse gas pollution by 50 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The Army proposes to do that by installing microgrids on every installation by 2035, go all-electric on installations and field an all-electric light-duty non-tactical fleet by 2027, among a list of other initiatives.
It’s too soon to know exactly how achieving those goals on Army installations in Monterey County – the Presidio of Monterey and Fort Hunter Liggett – will unfold, but the Army has been involved in achieving sustainability goals for years, local officials say.
The most visible example is a 108-unit housing development in the Lower Stilwell neighborhood of Seaside currently under construction. Planned since 2003, it’s the first all-electric, energy-efficient military housing community at the Presidio. Last year they demolished 180 “legacy homes” built on the former Fort Ord between 1958 and 1962 to make way for the new houses.
“The beauty of this is they will go to junior enlisted families, typically the folks that are new to the military, who really can’t afford something similar off-post with the high cost of housing out there,” says Oscar Ordonez, POM’s housing division chief. The 1,800-square-foot, two-bedroom/two-bathroom homes are constructed to LEED standards, and come with high-quality insulation, roof solar panels, air filtration and energy-efficient appliances. The development also features water-friendly landscaping, walking trails, soccer fields, basketball courts and other fitness areas.
Construction began in January and could finish by this summer. Another 60 similar homes are planned for the La Mesa neighborhood in Monterey once funding is secured.
Sustainability has been pursued elsewhere on the Presidio, says Tania Leisten, chief of the environmental division. All new construction in recent years includes graywater recycling systems. Two buildings now have full systems and are expected to save over 3,000 gallons of water per day.
Featured in the Army’s 20-page strategy is a photo of a solar panel array at Fort Hunter Liggett in South County. According to the report, the installation was chosen as one of six pilot installations to achieve net-zero energy, which means it will create as much energy as it uses.
