In the wake of the 2016 Soberanes Fire and subsequent years of drought, several local communities in the wildland urban interface got to work not only hardening their homes to protect against wildfires, but hardening whole neighborhoods.
Richard Bates, a board member of the Fire Safe Council for Monterey County, coordinates the nonprofit’s Firewise program, a nationwide program administered by the National Fire Protection Association that gives communities a “Firewise” designation if they’ve completed a host of mitigation measures.
Going into 2021, Bates says, there were zero Firewise communities in Monterey County. Now, there are 13.
“It’s gathering momentum,” Bates says, adding that because fire can spread from home to home – homes become the fuel – there is a multiplier effect when entire neighborhoods enact mitigation measures, as opposed to just individual homes. “Creating a network of Firewise communities makes each individual homeowner safer.”
The program was launched by NFPA in 2002 in concert with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
Among the first recognized in Monterey County is the Robles del Rio community in Carmel Valley, which received the designation in January 2021. It was an effort led by Stacey Wood, president of the Robles Firewise group.
“It behooves everyone to do this work,” says Wood, who moved to the area in 2015 and was caught off guard by the Soberanes Fire the following year. “It was a huge wakeup call.”
The principal aspects of the group’s efforts, Wood says, are education, hardening homes, identifying roadside hazards – like low-lying branches – that could be an impediment to first responders, and helping neighbors clear hazards from their property if they’re unable to do it themselves.
Becoming a Firewise community can have benefits aside from the added protection – it can lower homeowners’ insurance bills. Those insured by California’s state-run FAIR plan – an expensive, last-ditch property insurance option that will cover homes for up to $1.5 million – can get a discount on their rates, and at least one private insurance company, Mercury Insurance, announced last year that homes in recognized Firewise communities could qualify for lower rates.
And insurance for homeowners near the wildland-urban interface is increasingly becoming a problem: Debbie Jones, a local insurance broker with Leavitt Group, says she’s seen a surge of insurance companies declining to renew her clients’ policies unless they live in the center of town, and oftentimes, those companies aren’t taking mitigating factors into account.
“It’s been very stressful, losing all these people and having to be the bearer of bad news constantly,” Jones says. “I’ve had clients go from $800 [a year] to close to [$10,000]. Some are on Social Security, and they can’t afford it.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” Jones adds, “but I sure wish someone could figure it out.”
