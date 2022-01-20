Members of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors and the sheriff are all elected officers, accountable directly to county voters; however, after a rough year between the board and current Sheriff Steve Bernal, supervisors are exploring new options available to them to keep a closer watch over the county’s top cop.
In May, supervisors voted to censure Bernal after a report from District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni showed Bernal misappropriated tax dollars by having on-the-clock deputies shuttle around attendees of the 2019 statewide conference for the California State Sheriff’s Association. The censure is at once an official slap on the wrist and the strongest action the board of supervisors can take against the democratically-elected sheriff.
Bernal announced last year that he would not seek a third term in 2022, and candidates for the seat have prioritized accountability, culture and transparency in their platforms. However, District 4 Supervisor Wendy Root Askew is looking for more than a good-faith effort, and on Jan. 11 requested the county create a civilian oversight board for the sheriff. County staff is analyzing how the board would be formed and how it would operate.
The ability for the supervisors to appoint a civilian sheriff’s oversight board was created by AB 1185, passed by the State Legislature in 2020. The law says the board would have subpoena power in calling witnesses, sheriff’s employees or documents held by the sheriff’s department or its employees.
Former sheriff Mike Kanalakis says the legislation was an overreaction; however, he supports a civilian oversight board so long as it’s created through a public vote and the sheriff gets to handpick the board members.
Root Askew says she sees the oversight board as an “opportunity to start fresh with a new sheriff and build a relationship that is transparent in nature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.