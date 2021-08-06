When Aaron Blair came on as Sand City’s new city manager in November 2019, he quickly saw an opportunity to bolster the city’s arts and culture scene and deepen its sense of community. His idea was to convert the city’s under-utilized public works parking lot, in the heart of the city’s West End district, into an art park at minimal expense.
Just months after those discussions got underway, however, the Covid-19 pandemic threw a monkey wrench into any plans to host community gatherings in the space, though the city moved ahead with mural installations in the lot, the first of which went up last September.
But now that pandemic restrictions have lifted, the converted parking lot, renamed the Sand City Art Park, is emerging from its chrysalis: in early July, the city began hosting a wildly popular cornhole league in the space, and numerous community events are in the pipeline.
First there’s a planned monthly event, to be held on the third Sunday of each month, called City Spark. It will host over 30 artists and artisans showcasing their work, wares or foodstuffs (the debut comes Aug. 15, from 3-7pm) and will be sponsored by local small businesses.
Then comes the second annual we. Art festival, which will feature murals being installed throughout Sand City, and will overlap with the 20th annual West End Celebration.
Shelby Gorman, Sand City’s community services coordinator, says potential future events include a roller disco, a concert series and Halloween coffin races around the city. The most important thing, she says, is providing a sense of community.
“Especially after Covid, we need every opportunity to come together,” Gorman says.
