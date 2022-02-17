Less than six years after voters made California the world’s largest legal cannabis market, the still nascent industry finds itself in dire straits. Across the state, wholesale crop value has tanked and the black market, able to undercut dispensary pricing, is booming. A saturation of growing operations has led to an oversupply, and struggling smaller shops are falling to corporate-scale companies that can handle growing overhead costs.
Across the state and in Monterey County, those in the business say the bogeyman is the cost of taxes and regulation. Colin Disheroon, owner of Santa Cruz Naturals, which has a location in Watsonville, says this is not just another classic, capitalist sob story. California’s cannabis program is broken in ways not seen in other states, he says.
“I’m not sure there is another industry that gets taxed before a product sells,” Disheroon says, referring to the local tax on cannabis canopy. “Small and medium-sized businesses are struggling. California sold legal cannabis as an opportunity to change course, get legal and generate tax revenue. All I see is the current system serving the interests of the biggest and deepest pockets.”
Monterey County’s Board of Supervisors are preparing to vote March 1 on an overhaul of the county’s cannabis taxing structure. Joann Iwamoto, the county’s cannabis program manager, says it would be the most dramatic change since the county’s legal cannabis program began.
If the supervisors approve the change as proposed, taxes on cannabis cultivation will be cut across the board. The rate on mixed-light growers (think greenhouses) will drop from $5 to $3 per square foot; indoor cultivation tax will drop from $8 to $7 per square foot, and outdoor growing operations will see a tax rate cut from $2.50 to $1 per square foot. The distribution tax rate, now 3 percent of gross receipts, will go down to zero and automatic increases scheduled into the county’s cannabis tax structure will be removed.
According to Iwamoto, the price per pound of greenhouse-grown cannabis reached as high as $1,305 in May of 2020; as of December 2021, it plunged to $469 per pound. The local cannabis industry appears to be in recession, too. So far this fiscal year, there have been four requests from growing operations to increase the size of the cultivation area, compared to 12 requests to decrease the cultivation area.
“It’s one step. Hopefully the state will also consider some kind of tax reform,” Iwamoto says.
Buzz around cutting cannabis taxes is growing in Sacramento, too, driven largely by the need to compete with the booming black market.
Legislators will consider bills to abolish the cultivation tax and reduce the 15-percent excise tax. Aaron Johnson, a Salinas-based cannabis attorney, says now is the perfect time for the state to lend a hand.
“If there was ever a time to allow the legal industry to set a foundation and grow, it would be a budget year like this one when we have a significant surplus,” Johnson says.
