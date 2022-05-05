As new restrictions rapidly sweep the country in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that may end the constitutional right to abortion, California is preparing to step into the void – and welcome a possible surge of patients losing access in dozens of other states. That scenario seems more likely after Politico on May 2 published a draft majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
“People from across the country are already looking to California as a haven state, as a beacon to provide them the care they need,” Jodi Hicks, president/CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, said during a recent online program. “It is our moral imperative that we continue to provide the leadership that people are looking for.”
Planned Parenthood, which operates about half of the 165 abortion clinics in California, reports that it has treated at least 80 out-of-state patients per month on average since September, when Texas adopted a law allowing residents to seek civil damages against anyone who aids an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
That move turbocharged a political and cultural battle that has all but cut off abortion access in the most conservative parts of the country in recent years and sent advocates in liberal states scrambling to build a bulwark for reproductive rights.
Unable to secure an injunction against the Texas law while courts consider the legality of the novel attempt to circumvent Roe v. Wade – the landmark 1973 decision that protected the right to an abortion without excessive government restriction – clinics in the state shut down to avoid a deluge of lawsuits. Thousands of patients began seeking abortions elsewhere, overwhelming neighboring Oklahoma and New Mexico and pushing some women further afield, including to California.
“The need right now of expanding access is pretty clear to all of us,” State Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, told reporters last month. Atkins is carrying Senate Bill 1375, which would allow some nurse practitioners to independently perform first-trimester abortions without a doctor’s supervision.
Sue Dunlap, president/CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, says she’s been preparing for years for the moment when the organization would have to become a haven for patients from all over the country who have nowhere else to turn for an abortion.
That has included expanding and reorganizing its network of facilities to be near airports, bus and train stations, and supportive emergency rooms and medical providers. Dunlap worked with UCLA’s law school to establish a new center for the study of reproductive health law and policy. Planned Parenthood Los Angeles also collaborates with medical schools across the country on abortion training, particularly in states where those opportunities might not otherwise exist.
“Los Angeles is a place that people identify with ideas of freedoms,” Dunlap says. “Los Angeles is also a place that, when you don’t know where to go, you come here.”
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte covers Northern and Central California (including Monterey County, with health centers in Salinas and Seaside) as well as northern Nevada. Mar Monte treated 66 out-of-state patients at its California clinics between September and March, including 22 patients from Texas. One of them was a college student who was prepared to use her scholarship money to fly to California until it provided her with a voucher, according to an anonymous patient testimony shared by the organization.
While about half the states are preparing near or complete abortion bans that will take effect if Roe is overturned, liberal states are responding with their own measures to protect the right to abortion. In November, Vermont voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to enshrine reproductive autonomy, while Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is trying to circumvent her state’s Republican-controlled Legislature by asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a pre-Roe abortion ban that is still on the books.
Oregon recently approved a $15 million fund that could provide financial assistance to patients, including those from outside the state, who need help paying for abortion fees and other costs. Washington adopted legal protections against prosecuting people who aid an abortion or women who experience pregnancy losses. Democratic legislators in Maryland overrode a veto by the Republican governor to pass a bill that would require health insurance plans to cover abortions and put $3.5 million toward training providers.
Several states have adopted or are pursuing measures to expand who is authorized to perform an abortion to include other advanced medical professionals beyond doctors, such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, following a move that California made more than a decade ago.
“California has been on the forefront for a long time,” says Elizabeth Nash, a state policy analyst for the Guttmacher Institute, which researches and promotes reproductive rights. “It has helped other states see what’s possible.”
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte President/CEO Stacy Cross says the organization is preparing to take on between 250 and 500 more patients per week in its network of facilities.
Medication abortion is now available at all of its sites. Clinics are hiring more staff and making sure any medical provider who is licensed to perform abortions has the necessary training, even if they specialize in another service, so that they can schedule more appointments.
Next month, Planned Parenthood Mar Monte plans to break ground on a new, larger facility in Reno that is closer to the airport. Cross wants to add a second site in Nevada for what she anticipates will soon be more patients coming from Utah.
The work is personal for Cross: Both of her grandmothers died from a lack of access to reproductive care – one from an illegal abortion and the other in childbirth, delivering her ninth child at age 47, she said. She worries that Californians don’t fully understand how quickly and fully abortion access could shut down across the country if the Supreme Court reverses the Roe decision.
“Every time I even say those words out loud, it sends a chill down my back. It’s horrific to think about,” Cross says. But California has done an amazing job preparing: “We fill the gaps.”
