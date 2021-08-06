When Jason Smith, president and CEO of Valley Farm Management, which manages vineyards across Monterey County, kept struggling to insure his family’s winery this summer, he was baffled.
The 24,000-square-foot winery is set on a concrete block and is entirely made of metal. Dozens of overhead sprinklers – connected to a 12,000-gallon water relief system – are fitted into the building’s vaulted ceilings and overhangs, and the building sits in a canyon at the base of the Santa Lucia Mountains, but well east of the chaparral that fuels wildfires in that area.
“Unless a fireball comes through here, I don’t know how this place goes,” Smith says.
Smith says his insurance broker reached out this summer to 30 different insurance companies, “and it was like, no, no, no.” Ultimately, Smith says, only one company agreed to insure the building, and would only offer to insure a third of what his lease requires. It would also have cost double what it cost him last year to insure the entire thing.
For that reason, the winery is currently sitting vacant aside from the stainless steel winemaking equipment, despite strong interest from a local winemaker. “If that wasn’t an issue, they’d already be in here,” says Justin Murphy, Smith’s stepson.
The issue isn’t the crop – winegrape growers can get insurance for that – it’s their commercial buildings, like wineries, and their inventory. Unlike homes, commercial buildings are not yet eligible to be insured under the California FAIR plan, which the state legislature established in 1968 as a backstop for homeowners who couldn’t get insurance in the traditional marketplace.
Kim Stemler, executive director of Monterey County Vintners & Growers Association, says most local wineries close to the wildland-urban interface are not seeing their policies renewed. “It’s a huge problem,” Stemler says.
Michael Miller of the California Association of Winegrape Growers echoes that, and says – just like in Smith’s case – many growers are suddenly finding their insurance policies canceled, or too expensive to afford.
But there is help on the way. On July 23, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 11, an urgency measure to close the commercial property loophole in the state’s FAIR plan, but rates are still being set, which will then have to be approved by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara by Oct. 21.
“Help is on the way, hopefully soon,” Miller says. “We need those policies yesterday.”
