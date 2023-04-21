On Wednesday, April 19, Soledad City Council unanimously approved Megan Hunter, Salinas’ community development director, as Soledad city manager.
Hunter will replace Brent Slama. who resigned on Oct. 5. “I’m in the next chapter of my life where I’m ready to move on,” Slama said.
J. Edward Tewes served as an interim city manager while Koff & Associates, a Canadian recruiting agency, started the search for a new city manager. The found somebody right near by, as Hunter currently works for the city of Salinas.
“The council made the decision based on what we thought was the best candidate to really move us forward,” Mayor Anna Velazquez said during the meeting, highlighting how the city was had rapidly changed in the past two decades. and is entering its second centennial.
Hunter has 20 years of experience in the public sector, including eight managing Salinas’ community development department. Under her tenure, Salinas adopted different zoning changes and the readapt and reuse ordinance to increase housing production in the city.
Soledad is poised to grow as well. Last year, the Local Agency Formation Commission of Monterey County approved the annexation of 654 agricultural acres which includes a proposed housing development called Miramonte, which will add nearly 2,400 housing units in the Soledad. The city also received a $2 million grant to purchase a ladder truck for its fire department, which will enable firefighters to protect taller, multi-story buildings, which will allow the city to grow vertically.
Hunter will also fulfill two other positions: Successor Agency director and Housing Authority executive director. Her starting salary is $230,000. She will start her new position on May 15.
