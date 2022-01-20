FREE SPEECH
After 12 years of offering fun and educated guidance, Longform is shutting down its article recommendation service. Beloved by media people and curious readers all over the globe, longform.org’s recommendations were a source of pleasure and discovery, now going back years, linking readers to pieces that sometimes seemed long forgotten. “We started the site in April 2010 on a whim,’’ wrote its founders, journalists Max Linksy and Aaron Lammer, in a goodbye note. “Since then, we have recommended more than 10,000 pieces of nonfiction.” With the help of a keyword and a simple search engine, readers were getting links to the best longform journalism on the subject produced within the last decade. In 2012, the website was followed by a podcast with the same title. The good news is the podcast is staying, with the same mission of an in-depth once-a-week conversation with a longform writer. The website is still alive and its archives are still there to be explored. Take a plunge there while you can.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“People should meditate because we all have a monkey mind.” - Tibetan monk Khenpo Karten, teaching meditation at the Manjushri Dharma Center in Pacific Grove (see cover story).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The Big Sur Land Trust announced that it’s bringing cattle grazing to Glen Deven Ranch, an 860-acre property the nonprofit owns north of Palo Colorado Road in Big Sur. Starting this week, rancher Chris Moon of Lonely Bull Cattle Company will lead 10 cattle on a traditional overland cattle drive through Garrapata Canyon en route to Glen Deven, where the cattle are being brought to graze to create several positive environmental impacts: reduction of both fuel (vegetation that can readily burn in a wildfire) and invasive species like French broom, thereby reducing competition for native grasses and wildflowers, as well as adding nutrients to the soil and providing fire protection. Several of the cattle are pregnant, and Big Sur Land Trust officials expect that calves will be born on the property in February. The herd will graze at Glen Deven until sometime this summer.
GREAT:
Better late than never. Amid the surging omicron variant, Americans are finally getting easy access to free at-home rapid tests for Covid-19. President Joe Biden announced the plan on Friday, Jan. 14, to purchase 500 million tests to be made available for free to anyone, regardless of insurance. Ordering is easy. Just visit the website covidtests.gov and enter your name and address; you can receive up to four tests per address. The U.S. Postal Service anticipates shipping will begin in late January. Also new is that as of Saturday, Jan. 15, insurance companies are required to reimburse policyholders for up to eight at-home tests per person per month. If you have private insurance and you order a test kit online or buy one at a pharmacy, you can expect to get $12 per test off the up-front cost – or you can get reimbursed the full cost of a test after purchase.
