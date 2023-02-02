FREE SPEECH
Journalist Liam Dillon from the Los Angeles Times is coming to Monterey County this week and he will be asking why California has a housing crisis and advising what can be done to fix it. In addition to covering the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California, Dillon co-hosts the podcast Gimme Shelter with CalMatters journalist Manuela Tobias, exploring issues of housing and homelessness. Gimme Shelter was launched in the summer of 2017 and recently released its 100th episode. In addition to interviews on housing with California mayors and other stakeholders (from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s housing czar Jason Elliot to former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger), it monitors discussions about rent control, zoning and other policy issues related to the state’s housing supply, availability, design and cost. Dillon’s local appearance is organized by the Monterey Bay chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Tickets are $25; the talk takes place at 6pm on Thursday, Feb. 9 at SandBox (440 Ortiz Ave.) in Sand City.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
That slope is very likely to fail catastrophically – that is, in a rapid manner – in the near future.”-Caltrans spokesperson Kevin Drabinski speaking about a slide on Highway 1 at Mill Creek, one of three storm-related slides that is creating an isolated “Big Sur island” on the South Coast that is now receiving helicopter deliveries with basic supplies.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Congrats to Carmel High School, which was selected as one of 19 California Exemplary Arts Education schools of 2023. The recognition is based on a commitment to providing resources and funding for arts education, a high-quality arts curriculum, professional learning for staff and access to instruction for all students. CHS offers visual and performing arts classes and a career technical education program. Among available classes: art, design, drawing, choir, chamber singing, concert band, jazz, orchestra, guitar, dance, digital music, drama, graphic design, photography and video. “Arts programs not only have significant positive effects on a student’s academic performance, but also on their social and emotional wellness,” Carmel Unified School District Superintendent Ted Knight said in a statement. An awards ceremony takes place in Anaheim in February.
GREAT:
Good news for people who enjoy sports and being outdoors, in places throughout Monterey County. The cities of Salinas, Seaside and Soledad recently renovated and reopened recreational facilities. The tennis courts at Central Park and Claremont Manor Neighborhood Park in Salinas have been resurfaced, along with new nets and pickleball striping. Ellis Park in Seaside (next to Oldemeyer Center) had its grand reopening on Jan. 24 after nine months of work. The park was fully remodeled and includes a picnic and barbecue area, two playgrounds and a multi-use sports court for soccer, basketball or volleyball. City Recreation Director Dan Meewis calls it a “welcome addition.” Soledad Community Center reopened its basketball courts on Jan. 25 and had its first REACH Basketball: Slam Dunks event, inviting kids of all abilities to practice their, motor, cognitive and social skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.