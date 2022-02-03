FREE SPEECH
The BBC will likely shrink in the coming years due to a change in funding. The British Broadcasting Corporation is the largest broadcaster in the world, employing over 22,000 staff, of which 19,000 are in public-sector broadcasting. It runs eight national TV channels, 10 radio stations, local stations (including services in Welsh and Gaelic), educational content and on-demand services. Since 2014, it has been running the BBC World Service, which broadcasts in 28 languages and provides TV, radio, and online services in Arabic and Farsi. Until now, the BBC was funded by a license fee, essentially a tax imposed on each UK household and introduced in 1923. The fee, equivalent to $217 per household, makes up three-quarters of the BBC’s income and now is under attack by Nadine Dorries, a member of Boris Johnson’s conservative cabinet. That fee is frozen for at least the next two years. Public funding is guaranteed until the end of 2027, after which the BBC’s royal charter expires. Since 2016, the BBC has been undertaking a vast cost-cutting plan, trying to save £800 million annually; last year, it cut 1,200 jobs.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I want to cook where I want to eat.” - Chef Sascha Lyon of the Monterey restaurant Montrio, which is set to reopen on Feb. 17 (read Face to Face article).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Good news for the Natividad Foundation, which supports Natividad hospital and its health care system, comes in the form of a $1 million gift – the largest gift in the foundation’s history. The donation was made by Ed Dowd in memory of his mother, Nora Dowd, who worked as a registered nurse in Natividad’s mental health unit for 30 years, from 1966-1996. Nora, who immigrated at age 8 from Ireland to the U.S. and settled in Salinas in 1952, graduated from the nursing program at Hartnell College. Ed Dowd has had a career in real estate investment; he is the founder of EMD Properties, which owns and operates about 1,000 residential rentals in the San Francisco area. His gift will fund an overhaul of the existing lobby courtyard at the hospital and improve two outdoor spaces in Natividad’s mental health unit, which will be named the Nora Dowd Mental Health Unit.
GREAT:
It’s a great week for students at CSU Monterey Bay and the 500,000 across the California State University system, after CSU Chancellor Joseph Castro announced Jan. 25 that annual tuition – currently set at $5,742 – will not rise in the 2021-22 school year. The announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a 3-percent increase in the state budget for the CSU, about $145 million, but only if tuition remains flat, according to reporting by Cal Matters. The system is also expected to receive approximately $854 million in another round of federal CARES Act funding, with $262 million used for emergency aid to students. Students pay campus fees on top of tuition: At CSUMB students pay $1,476 per year, up $75 from the 2020-21 school year. The average across all 23 campuses is $1,723, with the highest fees at San Luis Obispo ($4,453) and lowest at Fresno ($911).
