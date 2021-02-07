FREE SPEECH
With the hashtag #ourbudget831, and with yellow, blue, pink and orange chalk, members of the social justice organization MILPA wrote messages on a sidewalk in Greenfield, near the post office and La Plaza Bakery, urging people to contact their county supervisor (in Greenfield’s case, Chris Lopez) to advocate for more services in South County. At a Greenfield City Council meeting on Jan. 26, Mayor Lance Walker took issue with the medium, if not the message, saying that if the city allows one group to message with sidewalk chalk, they’d have to allow them all. And that is what the city now intends to do. “We were advised by our city attorney that public expression on public walkways is akin to what happened with Black Lives Matter and painting the streets,” says City Manager Paul Wood. “I believe the mayor said we’re opening ourselves up for everyone… what was being said was perfectly appropriate. I don’t think we’re out to squelch anyone’s First Amendment rights.” Given that chalk is ephemeral, the messages are already gone.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“[It] went sideways because not everyone felt they were heard.” - Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar with a nod toward Pacific Grove’s botched efforts to allow cannabis retail, as Monterey seeks public comment.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
It’s a good week for CSU Monterey Bay math and statistics professor Judith Canner, who was one of four California State University professors and one staff member recognized for excellence during the CSU Board of Trustees meeting held Jan. 26. Canner received the award for “Outstanding Faculty Teaching,” part of the Wang Family Excellence Awards established to recognize contributions to student achievement. Canner’s award bio states she is “widely respected for her extraordinary commitment to student learning.” Her contributions include leading the redesign of first-year mathematics courses with a focus on decreasing equity gaps, effective mentoring and creating internship opportunities and other career pathways. Her innovations went beyond CSUMB and have been used across other campuses. The award comes with a $20,000 check.
GREAT:
A pro soccer team is coming to Monterey County, thanks to a deal struck between CSUMB and the United Soccer League. On Feb. 1, USL announced they are adding another club, the Monterey Bay Football Club, in time for the 2022 season. Owned by local and seasoned soccer club owner Ray Beshoff–who previously owned the now-dissolved Fresno Foxes—MBFC presents several opportunities, including capitalizing on the popularity of the sport in the region and a stadium the team can call their own. The deal includes a multimillion-dollar renovation of CSUMB’s Freeman Stadium, which at present is just a gravel field. Construction will begin as early as this summer and will include a seating capacity of 6,000. MBFC management intends to build local support by holding public listening sessions on the team’s crest and colors, and will begin offering reservations for the 2022 season.
