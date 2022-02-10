FREE SPEECH
A request from residents has led to important changes that increase access for the public to participate in Seaside City Council meetings. As of January, the city government now provides meeting agendas in Spanish, as well as Spanish interpreters during meetings. This allows Spanish speakers not just to listen in, but also to make comments through an interpreter. It’s not unprecedented in local government: The Monterey County Board of Supervisors includes a Spanish-language interpreter at its meetings and in Salinas, agendas are translated upon request and an interpreter is also present to translate at meetings. Monterey County is nearly 60-percent Latino and 55 percent of the population speaks a primary language at home other than English, according to census data. In Seaside, 43 percent of the population is Latino and 48 percent speak a language other than English at home. “For a long time people felt disenfranchised because they felt politics was something that they couldn’t speak on,” says Seaside City Councilmember Alexis García-Arrazola, the lone Spanish speaker on council. He hopes the Spanish-language additions increase public participation.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Food is comfort. Food is joy.” - Maggie Evans, a registered dietician at CHOMP, speaking about how our relationship to food is more expansive than health and nutrition factors (read Eat and Drink article).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The Braille and Talking Book Library hub is finally here at Monterey County Free Libraries. Residents can walk into the Seaside branch and get access to thousands of talking books and magazines. The collection will travel around through all 16 MCFL branches throughout the year. Users can also download books for free from bookshare.org, a nonprofit service with downloadable electronic Braille and text-to-speech audiobooks. The library system is offering this new service thanks to a $50,000 grant called Materials Options and Resources for Everyone (MORE) from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. This hub is the second part of MCFL’s MORE-funded project to support elderly and visually impair clients. The first part was the installation of video magnifiers, which are available at the Carmel Valley, Greenfield and Prunedale branches.
GREAT:
The bad news is that homeless youth need increasingly intensive support. The good news is there is local infrastructure to provide support, and a $2.25 million grant from the California Office of Emergency Services, which spans five years, will support the ongoing salaries of six street outreach counselors who work with unaccompanied homeless youth (up to age 24) in Monterey County. The grant goes to nonprofit Community Human Services, which opened Safe Place as a case management program in Monterey in 1986, and added a 12-bed emergency shelter in 2016 and a six-bed shelter in 2009, followed most recently by its Salinas Valley Street Outreach Program starting in 2019, due to increased need – and in its first year had caseload of over 80. “What we’ve seen is the acuity of need of each individual is significantly higher than it was before,” says Shawn Stone, senior program officer at CHS.
