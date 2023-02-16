FREE SPEECH
The California News Publishers Association held its annual conference – for the first time since the pandemic started – in Sacramento from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, inviting publishers and editors from news outlets big and small to share their latest ideas and tips (for more, see story, p. 17). CNPA, a trade association of which the Weekly is a member, also lobbies the California Legislature on behalf of newspapers, and legislative priorities for 2023 range from protecting access to public records to preserving business provisions related to running newspapers. As far as public access, priorities include advocating to allow public access to police radio transmissions – despite a trend (including in Monterey County) of agencies encrypting such communications – as well as expanding the criteria to view California State Bar complaints, which currently are minimally accessible. On the business side, CNPA will be advocating for a longer-term exemption to AB 5, California’s gig economy law, that otherwise would treat newspaper delivery workers as employees rather than contractors. The current exemption expires on Jan. 1, 2025.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“It’s short-term rentals masquerading as timeshares.” - Carmel Mayor Dave Potter, speaking Feb. 7 about fractional vacation home ownership, which companies like Pacaso have used to avoid a short-term rental ban. City Council voted 5-0 to prohibit the concept
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Dennis the Menace is back home again. Monterey County authorities announced Feb. 8 that they had recovered the famous statue of the comic strip-turned-TV-and-movie character, which was stolen (not for the first time) from Dennis the Menace Playground in Monterey’s El Estero Park. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said police discovered the 3-and-a-half-foot-tall bronze statue submerged in a canal by Roberts Lake in Seaside – near the In-N-Out Burger on Del Monte Boulevard – after receiving an anonymous tip about its location. (Those responsible for the theft are still at large.) Dennis the Menace was created in the early 1950s by the late cartoonist and Monterey County resident Hank Ketcham, who was inspired by his own young son Dennis. Ketcham also designed the playground, which opened in 1956; the statue, by artist Wah Ming Chang, was installed there in 1988.
GREAT:
Carmel Valley’s Connal Jones, a film producer and editor, is nominated for an Academy Award for his latest short film. Stranger at the Gate is the 30-minute true story of a former Marine who wants to bomb a mosque in his hometown and ends up visiting the house of an Afghan refugee – ultimately delivering a message against Islamophobia and any kind of extremism. “The film is a moving story about community and the power of love to conquer hate,” Jones writes. He is nominated along with director Joshua Seftel for Best Documentary Short Film. Jones started his career overseas, working with international co-productions in the Czech Republic and South Korea. He then worked in New York City’s nonfiction film and TV industry and produced Michael Moore’s film, Fahrenheit 9/11, among other projects. Stranger at the Gate is now streaming free on YouTube and newyorker.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.