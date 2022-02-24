FREE SPEECH
After Pacific Grove’s weekly newspaper, Cedar Street Times, folded last summer and a new publication, Pacific Grove Press, took over in October, former P.G. City Council member Dan Miller launched a 2,000-word opinion column called “View from the Rocky Shores.” In it, he has taken a consistent critical aim at Councilmember Jenny McAdams. Miller began emailing P.G. officials and contacting her place of work, the office of Monterey County Supervisor Wendy Root Askew, where McAdams works as an executive assistant. While Miller says he was working as a journalist, documents filed on Feb. 15 in Monterey County Superior Court include emails in which he sounds more like a complaining citizen. McAdams included them as evidence in her request for a temporary restraining order against Miller, claiming she is fearful his words could turn into violence. Miller denies doing anything that implies physical harm, and contends her request creates a chilling effect on journalists. McAdams says his actions crossed a line. Her request was denied by a judge the day it was filed. A hearing is scheduled for March 17.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Needs and conditions in and around the Ag Industrial Center have changed.” - A letter from a Salinas planner about a 9.2-million-square-foot Amazon warehouse (see story, posted Feb. 17 at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Good news for a high-priority park in Salinas: The city has received $177,952 from state Proposition 68 funds for improvements at Cesar Chavez Community Park. In 2019, the city’s Library Community Services Department completed a Parks, Recreation and Libraries Master Plan, which assessed parks, libraries and other facilities in the city. Cesar Chavez Park ranked high on the list because of poor conditions, high traffic and a key location in a high-density community. Hundreds of people visit the park daily to exercise and play sports. The project includes renovating 3,000 feet of trails and adding 1,000 feet of new trail using decomposed granite. Mile markers and exercise stations will be added. In addition, the city will provide funds from the Alisal Vibrancy Plan for installing lights along the trails, placing trash and recycling cans and the exercise stations.
GREAT:
Two more Homekey projects are coming to Salinas to provide long-term housing. The city was awarded $29.5 million in state funds to buy and transform Sanborn Inn and Salinas Inn. Residents will get supportive services as well as access to group activities such as cooking, art therapy and gardening. The city is partnering with nonprofit Step Up to manage the property (Step Up also manages Salinas’ first Homekey site, at the former Good Nite Inn) and developer Shangri-La Construction. The Salinas Inn will have 43 units and Sanborn will have 58. “This is a game-changer for affordable housing and homeless services for our community,” Rod Powell, planning manager for Salinas’ Housing Division, said in a statement. The city’s first Homekey project opened in December 2020. The 101 units from the new projects could be ready as early as October.
