FREE SPEECH
As the world watches Russia’s war in Ukraine unfold, journalists from all over the globe are on the ground reporting. That presents physical risks associated with covering a war, and Danish journalists Emil Filtenborg and Stefan Weichert, reporting for Ekstra Bladet, were injured on Saturday, Feb. 26. But especially given Russia’s penchant for misinformation, challenges for journalists also include dodging disinformation – doctored videos and fake footage have made their way to some media outlets. And as the Committee to Protect Journalists reports, there’s also a risk: In any Russian-controlled areas, “the new regime would likely target journalists and activists, especially those critical of Russia – which would mean any independent journalist, from the Russian point of view,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator. CPJ Executive Director Robert Mahoney added: “It is crucial that all parties involved recognize that all journalists and media workers are civilians under international humanitarian law, and their rights must be respected and protected.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“We are not Russians. We have a different national sense, a different mentality.” - Anna Faith, a Ukrainian living in Monterey since 2019, on watching Russia’s war unfold back home. (Story posted Feb. 25; read Forum article)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Good news for bilingual students: First 5 Monterey County is one of 16 California counties participating in the First 5 California Dual Language Learner Pilot Program. First 5 is collaborating with Quality Matters Monterey County and the Monterey County Office of Education for the study, which aims to better understand how to teach and support dual language learners. Research shows being multilingual may increase critical thinking skills, and in Monterey County about 30 percent of children 5 and under are dual language learners. The program is designed to help identify best practices to help dual language learners thrive – from professional development opportunities for teachers to classroom practices and family engagement. The program’s objective is to “support and pilot culturally and linguistically effective strategies to engage dual language learners in the classroom.”
GREAT:
As part of the $1.1 billion Clean California initiative to beautify public spaces, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $312 million in grants, four of which will be for projects in Monterey County. They include: $1.8 million for three Highway 101 undercrossings in the Alisal neighborhood in Salinas by revitalizing murals and adding a graffiti-proof seal, and other beautification features like nicer fencing; $752,000 will go to beautify the undercrossing in King City at Canal Street, including adding shade trees and increasing water conservation in the existing irrigation system; $978,000 for beautifying the bike and pedestrian path over Highway 156 in Castroville, including adding murals; and $476,000 to enhance the arched sign welcoming visitors into Castroville on Highway 183, which is expected to be completed this fall. The other three projects are expected to be finished in June 2023.
