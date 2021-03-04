FREE SPEECH
At first glance, item 8C on Seaside City Council’s March 4 agenda is a basic bureaucratic update: “an ordinance amending Seaside Municipal Code Sections 2.02.080a Agenda Setting Procedures and 2.02.100 Presiding Officer Duties.” However, in practice it would give the mayor veto power over council agendas. Currently, only the city attorney may preemptively remove an item from a council agenda, due to potential legal exposure. This update would give the mayor that same power, no reason needed. According to a report by City Attorney Sheri Damon, it is “in order to better manage the time and flow of the conduct of the city’s business,” which sounds innocuous. But according to Councilmember Jason Campbell in an email to constituents, it has an “anti-democratic” effect: “Our democratic government isn’t designed to move quickly. It calls for public input, deliberation and transparency.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I haven’t gone full cat lady yet.” – Leigh Fitz speaking about her foster-turned-adoptive 12-year-old tuxedo cat, Little Monkey (see cover story)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Happy 100th birthday to Soledad! The city celebrates its centennial on Tuesday, March 9 with a cake contest at 2pm (streamed at facebook.com/thecityofsoledad), a community desert grab n’ go at 3pm, and at 5pm a car parade down Front Street, capped by fireworks at 7:30pm. Soledad will honor its oldest residents – Jennie Aquino (100), Jack Franscioni (98) and Frances Ledesma (91) – and some of its pioneer families, the Bragas, De la Rosas and Ledesmas. The festivities started in January with an art showcase featuring work by youth showing what Soledad means to them. Everyone is invited to participate in “Throwback Thursday” on social media, sharing moments of Soledad history. The party won’t end there, says Economic Development Coordinator Tencia Vargas. It’s been a difficult time, Vargas says, and the goal is “to give our residents something to look forward to year-round.”
GREAT:
The year 2020 was plagued by crises, but also an extraordinary show of generosity. Monterey County Gives! raised a record-setting $7.9 million (a 46-percent increase over 2019) from 7,576 donors (a 53-percent increase). Representatives of over 100 participating nonprofits and the project partners (Community Foundation for Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Monterey County Weekly) convened Feb. 25 for a virtual celebration – including a dance video montage. Center for Community Advocacy received an additional $2,500 ingenuity award for its efforts getting PPE and Covid-19 safety information to farmworkers. Additional awards went to Teddy Bears With Heart for the most young donors (83), Food Bank for Monterey County for the most donors (860) and Community Human Services for leadership in the area of families.
