The Buzz 03.10.22

FREE SPEECH
As Russia continues its unrelenting war in Ukraine, the Kremlin is disseminating disinformation, trying to persuade consumers of state news that the war of aggression is a liberation mission. In a darkly ironic twist, the Kremlin is increasing its stronghold on the media megaphone. A new law cracks down on what Russia defines as “fake news,” and imposes up to 15-year prison sentences – a significant increase from the previous 15-day sentence. The result has been independent outlets like Ekho Moskvy and TV Dozhd shutting down. Meanwhile, access to social media sites like TikTok, Facebook and Twitter that may have reports from Ukraine have been restricted. A growing number of other publications have been blocked if they “contain appeals for mass riots, extremism, and participation in illegal mass rallies,” according to state new agency RT. That includes BBC Russia, which is now reporting from only outside of Russia. “It’s often said truth is the first casualty of war,” BBC Director Tim Davie said in a statement. “In a conflict where disinformation and propaganda is rife, there is a clear need for factual and independent news people can trust.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I couldn’t leave my kids without a home.” -Jose Anaya, a single dad of three kids who worried about how he would make rent after he tested positive for Covid-19 and could not work. The VIDA Project helped him secure $1,000 in rent relief to stay in his Castroville home (see story, published March 7 at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
It’s a good week for the city-owned Forest Theater in Carmel, which will be managed by Pacific Repertory Theatre through June 30, 2027, thanks to a 5-0 vote from Carmel City Council on March 1. There are ambitious plans on a visible horizon. “It’s personal for us,” PacRep’s Executive Director Stephen Moorer says. “Some of us grew up on that property. So we had 30 years to think about what we want to do.” PacRep will manage the 111-year-old theater, paying $1 per year to the city for rent, and also paying $15,000 for one-time, initial upgrades. In addition, Carmel will allocate $60,000 for one-time upgrades. In addition to Forest Theater Guild keeping its historical user’s privileges, the plan is to open the property up for more “intense community usage,” Moorer says. The Guild plans to expand movie nights, and Moorer envisions picnic tables along the trail in the two forests flanking the property.
GREAT:
Marking a technological leap forward, a new and improved catalog is coming to Monterey County Free Libraries starting on March 21. The new system, KOHA, will replace the current catalog, Polaris. This is great news for MCFL because it will save money – KOHA is a free, open-source software – and great news for library clients, who will experience a new look when searching for materials. (That is thanks to a system called Aspen Discovery, designed to create a better online experience and to readily view different types of materials.) Library patrons can also download an app to their smartphones enabling them to browse collections, store library cards and search e-resources. “This bilingual system will give patrons comprehensive access to all the libraries’ materials in one place, making it more accessible to all,” says Kris Amaral, managing librarian of support services and technology.
