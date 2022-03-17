FREE SPEECH
It’s been two years since Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno held a press conference on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to announce that two local people had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. In those days, press conferences were still held in person; soon after, county officials began hosting regular press briefings via Zoom, and they continue to host such briefings every Wednesday at noon (the public can watch at bit.ly/MoCoChannel). These days, the briefings include updates on a range of topics, from parks and public works to Covid-19 response, and Moreno remains a regular guest. In the two years since he made that public appearance, however, he has declined one-on-one media interviews, despite repeated requests from the Weekly. When we asked for an interview on the two-year anniversary, he declined: “We are still in pandemic response and our focus right now is on keeping kids safely in school and encouraging those not already vaccinated to get vaccinated,” Moreno writes via email. “There may be time for reflection later.” This month, the Monterey County Health Department created a new centralized dashboard to view Covid data, at montereycountycovid19.org.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“It can go two ways. You quit and it ends up 8 or 9 to 0, or you dig in.” – Monterey Bay F.C. Coach Frank Yallop, speaking about the second half of the team’s first game, which it lost 4-2 against Phoenix Rising FC (see story, posted March 13 at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The California Coastal Trail, a decades-long dream, is envisioned to span more than 1,230 miles from Oregon to Mexico, and hug as close as possible to the shoreline. Ideally, you’re meant to be able to smell the salt air. It’s only about 70-percent complete. Many sections where the trail is established it becomes a braid of trails, with the idea that it could afford more access to bikers or riders. The concept of a braided trail through Big Sur – where the trail has not yet been established – has long received pushback from the community, which has advocated for a single alignment. On March 7, state Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, sent a letter to members of the Big Sur Coastal Trail Working Group to tell them a compromise with state agencies was reached, and there will only be one alignment through Big Sur. With that, another obstacle to improved public access has been removed.
GREAT:
Thanks to a robust fundraising effort and years of retrofitting work, the structures of South County’s Mission San Antonio de Padua are now up to modern earthquake standards. The 250-year-old mission, located in a peaceful valley near Fort Hunter Liggett, has been undergoing necessary structural improvements and other restoration projects for more than 10 years. The Campaign for the Preservation of Mission San Antonio, a nonprofit founded in 2010 to undertake necessary upgrades to ensure the mission can remain open, organized the improvements into a five-phase construction plan, beginning with a focus on seismic integrity. Now, the Campaign has announced that its earthquake retrofit work is complete and the project can move on to other necessary improvements – as of February, for example, the focus is on replacing septic lines.
