FREE SPEECH
Facebook and Instagram may operate like village squares where ideas are voiced and exchanged, but as users know they’re not public, they’re private platforms owned by parent company Meta. Earlier this month, the Facebook Users Union found themselves booted out of Instagram. At first their page was disabled, which was labeled a “mistake” in an apology email from Meta. Then on March 22 the account was deleted, with the company claiming it violated community standards and was impersonating someone else. Demands for its return have gone unanswered, says Brittany Williams, FUU lead. “It’s our right to organize and it’s our right to demand that the company that we invest our time in, communicate with our loved ones on, not harm us or harm our democracy,” Williams says of the group, founded in 2020 by Media Alliance and Global Exchange. The deletion of the account comes before Meta’s annual shareholder meeting (date TBA), when FUU activists plan on “being there loud and in motion,” Williams says. FUU has no Facebook page, but it does have a Twitter account, @Facebook_Users, and a website, facebookusers.org.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I want to go back and give my younger self a hug.” - Jane Doe 2 speaking at the March 25 sentencing hearing of former Salinas High School teacher Juan Govea, who was ordered to register as a sex offender for life (read story online, at mcweekly.com/news).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Congratulations to the high school students in Monterey County who placed in the top three at the 41st Annual California Mock Trial Finals that happened via Zoom from March 17-20, with participants from 36 California counties. In the team category, Carmel High School placed third; Shayla Dutta, also from Carmel High School, won an award in the Outstanding Pretrial Attorney (Prosecution) category. Local high schools dominated in the courtroom journalist awards, taking home two of them: Aryan Nahal from Palma High School placed first – becoming the first student from the county to win first place in this category – and Maryam Baryal from Pacific Grove High School placed third. The mock trial program is designed to help students learn about the judicial system, cultivate their analytical abilities and put their communications skills into practice.
GREAT:
Ten months ago, the SHARE Homeless Navigation Center opened in Salinas, offering much-needed shelter for unhoused individuals and families. The facility, built as a joint project between the city of Salinas and Monterey County came complete with a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, kennels for pets and 14 raised planting beds for a future community garden. The beds remained bare until March 25, when they were filled to with soil and planted with donations from the Salinas Home Depot and Salinas Valley Solid Waste Authority. County supervisors Luis Alejo and Chris Lopez, and Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig, were on hand to open the garden, along with staff from Bay Area Community Services, the nonprofit that operates the center. The community garden will be used to teach residents about how to grow their own food – full circle in the Salad Bowl of the World.
