Who better to report on what’s going on inside our country’s jails and prisons than the people who are incarcerated there? The Prison Journalism Project trains incarcerated writers on journalistic principles, and helps them disseminate their reporting to an outside audience through a variety of platforms, including partnerships with media outlets. On April 13, the group announced a new partnership with the Society of Professional Journalists, which will create a new, virtual chapter for members who are serving time. (They’ll get membership in the professional association at a student rate.) The chapter’s first chairperson will be Marcus Henderson, editor-in-chief of San Quentin News. “This is a major step toward prison writers getting recognized as real journalists doing real journalism work,” Yukari Iwatani Kane, co-founder and co-executive editor of PJP, said in a statement. “This validation will mean an immense amount to our writers who are working in challenging environments to shed light on important, untold stories from behind the walls.”
“It is not helping city governments equally. – Monterey Assistant City Manager Nat Rojanasathira, speaking about how funds from the American Rescue Plan are helping many cities across the country recover from the pandemic recession, but not all (see News story).
Good news for Salinas’ homeless community came on April 13, when Victory Mission reopened the doors to its shelter, after over a year of being closed during shelter-in-place. The shelter now has capacity to house 26 men (down from 48 in pre-pandemic times) with a limited stay of up to 90 days, according to Executive Director Karen Cusson. All staff have been fully vaccinated and safety precautions – including added plastic sheeting between bunk beds, changes in meal schedules to spread people out, and use of steam sterilization – are in place. Staff members are also screening people seeking shelter for symptoms of Covid-19 and will call for medical help if someone is experiencing or suspected of having symptoms of the virus. “We’re hoping that this pandemic will continue to deteriorate so that we can in a few months bring it back to full occupancy,” Cusson says.
A partnership between independent Pacific Grove pharmacy CAP Rx and volunteer group All-In Monterey is vaccinating hundreds of people against the Covid-19 virus. CAP Rx CEO Jasmine Chan allotted half her supply of Pfizer vaccine from the federal government – enough to vaccinate 600 people – to All-In for vulnerable residents. Their first clinic, held April 5 at Bayonet & Black Horse in Seaside, vaccinated 185 hospitality and golf course workers. They’ve since vaccinated homeless individuals, domestic violence survivors, foodservice workers and homebound seniors. Since many of the people they serve can’t use technology, speak English or in some cases read or write, All-In volunteers are using paper and pen to fill out forms. Chan and her staff then input patient information electronically, as required by the Centers for Disease Control. “It’s a labor of love,” Chan says.
