FREE SPEECH
As corporate owners have slashed staff at many local newspapers, the Digital First Media-owned Santa Cruz Sentinel was not spared. But in 2019, two former Sentinel reporters, Kara Meyberg Guzman and Stephen Baxter, saw a need to fill the void and created a new digital publication, Santa Cruz Local. Three years in, they conducted a survey to learn how to better serve southern Santa Cruz County, where 72 percent of residents speak Spanish at home. Among 162 respondents, they learned that local residents want local news in Spanish, and 29 percent would prefer to listen to the news. That prompted Santa Cruz Local to fundraise for new positions and now, $72,000 later, they are hiring two part-time Spanish-speaking roles to expand their coverage of the Pajaro Valley region. The biggest interest area among survey respondents is health, and people overwhelmingly expressed an interest in success stories. “We heard over and over again, ‘we’re so tired of a negative narrative,’” Guzman says. “If we really want to serve our community well, we need to show it with nuance, strength and beauty too.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I don’t mean to toot my own horn, but that’s creativity.” - Steve Saunders, a Monterey-based master jeweler, speaking about a particular sculpture he made that resembles a tree, or an embrace (see story).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Assemblymember Dawn Addis, D-Morro Bay, has chosen the Big Sur Health Center as her pick for 2023 nonprofit of the year for Assembly District 30. Founded in September 1979, the Big Sur Health Center plays a vital role as the only medical clinic on a roughly 90-mile stretch of coastline, providing care to both Big Sur residents and visitors alike. Through the Nonprofit of the Year Initiative, now in its eighth year, each California legislator gets to choose one nonprofit to highlight. “[This recognition] gives elected leaders the opportunity to shine a light on what nonprofits are accomplishing for the people in their districts and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits across the state,” Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits, said in a statement. The chosen nonprofits will be celebrated with a luncheon at the State Capitol on June 7.
GREAT:
Seaside hasn’t had a farmers market since 2019, after a Saturday market on Broadway was discontinued due to lack of local buy-in. Not only was business slow, but some business owners along Broadway didn’t like it. Some residents didn’t appreciate it either – lower Broadway is a transportation artery, and the market blocked it. But the city wanted to bring a market back, and on April 6, Seaside City Council voted unanimously to do so, with the same market operator in a new time and place. Council awarded Everyone’s Harvest, a nonprofit that runs five farmers markets in the county, a two-year contract to manage a farmers market. After discussion about a time and place that will avoid conflicts, it will be located at Laguna Grande Park (located across the street from Seaside City Hall, on Canyon Del Rey) and will run weekly from 3-7pm on Thursdays. The hope is to launch it in late May.
