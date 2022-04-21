FREE SPEECH
Journalism can be dangerous – the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine reported on April 13 that 20 journalists had died during the Russian invasion. Here in the U.S., journalists faced a sharp increase in arrests and assaults in 2020 and 2021 due to protests and tense situations with law enforcement. Journalists also find themselves under attack by private individuals. So far this year there have been seven known assaults on journalists according to the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker created by the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Make that eight: On April 13, Weekly photographer Daniel Dreifuss was flying a drone while on assignment to capture an image of the Salinas River. He was attacked by an older man yelling conspiracy theories who forcibly took the drone from Dreifuss. Monterey County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene and arrested the man for robbery and resisting arrest. Dreifuss was unharmed and his drone was returned.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“We thought we were going to get an engagement ring and they broke up with us instead.” - Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig, on Amazon’s decision to not build a warehouse in Salinas. Due to a nondisclosure agreement, she could not say it was Amazon. (It was.) (“Planned Amazon warehouse in Salinas goes kaput due to rising construction costs.” Online, April 14.)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District’s Music Education Program received national recognition for a third consecutive year as one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” by The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation, the district announced April 12. MPUSD was one of 738 school districts in the U.S. honored for its efforts to provide access to music education for all students. “Visual and performing arts are extremely important to our students,” said PK Diffenbaugh, MPUSD’s superintendent, in a press release. The district offers music classes or a music program for all grades. “At MPUSD educating the whole child is encouraged. The need to express oneself, especially after this extended period of isolation, is uniquely addressed with the arts,” said Jaqui Hope, Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator at MPUSD. “In this way, we can easily say that the arts are key to healing our community.”
GREAT:
The opportunity to drive less, get some exercise and win prizes begins this week with the “Move It Monterey County Challenge.” The Transportation Agency for Monterey County is sponsoring the challenge with Blue Zones Monterey County and MY Museum, offering prizes totaling $7,000 and up. Anyone who lives, works or attends school in the county is eligible to participate by tracking trips on Go831.Rideamigos.com to score points. Biking, walking, taking a bus or using a car pool qualifies, with double points awarded for biking and walking. Both commuting and trips made just for fun are eligible. Join as an individual or make it a group challenge by registering as a team with co-workers or schoolmates. Individuals can win a new bike or gift cards; the top workplace can win an electric bike; the top school group can win scooters and bikes. The challenge ends Tuesday, May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.