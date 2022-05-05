FREE SPEECH
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who leads the largest sheriff’s department in the country – and who is entering a primary election June 7 – held a chilling press conference April 26 to announce an investigation into Los Angeles Times reporter Alene Tchekmedyian. It came after she reported in a March 25 story about a leaked video showing a sheriff’s deputy kneeling on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes. Villanueva called the video “stolen property.” A letter L.A. Times General Counsel Jeff Glasser sent to Villanueva after the announcement reads: “If the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department actually initiated an ‘investigation’ of Ms. Tchekmedyian, it would contravene well-established constitutional law, which bars prosecutions of news reporters for publishing information from confidential official records, including leaked videos that involve matters of public interest.” After news outlets expressed widespread outrage over Villanueva’s remarks, he walked back his statement and said there would be no criminal investigation into Tchekmedyian.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Eventful races don’t always go well.” - IMSA driver Jonathan Bomarito, a Monterey native, reflecting on his May 1 race with co-driver Steven Thomas. They finished 10th overall. (See story, “Both drivers with local ties have ‘eventful’ weekends at Laguna Seca,” posted May 2 at mcweekly.com.)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The pandemic laid bare many inequities that existed well before Covid-19, including the digital divide, even while access to internet connectivity and devices is an increasingly central part of daily life. Locally, there are various efforts to bridge that divide, including those by nonprofit Loaves, Fishes and Computers, which just released its 2021 impact report. Last year, LFC distributed 1,125 computers, provided 122 repairs and instructed 332 participants in digital fluency classes. In partnership with the Monterey County Area Agency on Aging, LFC has provided instruction to 118 seniors. These efforts are thanks to the efforts of 59 volunteers who logged 3,230 hours. In the report, LFC Chair Stephen Lieberman writes these efforts made potentially life-saving impacts: “Last year, many families received their first-ever computer from LFC, and it allowed them to find vaccination sites.”
GREAT:
It’s great news for innovative solutions to a persistent crisis, thanks to a first-of-its-kind program in California approved on April 26 by the board of Monterey Peninsula Unified School District. MPUSD will collaborate with Motel 6 locations in Monterey and Marina to utilize rooms for unhoused students and their families for short-term, emergency lodging. Eligible families will get up to a three-day stay at no charge while they look for permanent housing. MPUSD will be billed up to $20,000 through June 30; the funds come from an American Rescue Plan grant. “The ability to provide secure temporary housing for our students and their families who are facing economic hardships is significant,” said MPUSD Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh. “This is a big step to ensuring that no family will have to struggle to find temporary housing if they fall on hard times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.