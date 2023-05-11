FREE SPEECH
It’s not just stars on screen who make the television shows we love. Some 11,500 writers in the Writers Guild of America are currently on strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers collapsed on May 1. The last time WGA members went on strike was in 2007, when streaming platforms were just emerging, and the union successfully negotiated to get “new media” covered by the guild’s existing “basic minimum agreement.” Since then, streaming has proliferated, and workers say it has effectively created a gig economy with short-term jobs for short seasons, known in the industry as “mini-rooms.” The guild has asked for a minimum of six writers for episodic shows (to preserve the idea of the “writers’ room”) with 10-week minimums, pay increases and limitations on the use of artificial intelligence in script-writing. According to analysis released by AMPTP, the guild’s requests would total $429 million per year, and their counter-offer would cost $86 million per year.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I still think it’s wrong.” - Monterey City Councilmember Ed Smith speaking on May 2 before casting the lone dissenting vote against a plan to approve four locations for cannabis dispensaries in the city. The council voted 4-1 to pursue four retail stores (see story, mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Congratulations to the Gateway Center of Monterey County and the families it serves. This week, the nonprofit is celebrating 60 years of helping developmentally disabled people reach their highest potential. The center was started in 1954 by parents who wanted to create a place where their children with special needs could thrive. As those children grew up, the mission changed to serving adults with developmental disabilities. It includes a residential program at its main location in Pacific Grove and a home in Marina, services to help clients live independently, and day programs for developmentally disabled adults. Gateway also offers day programs for senior citizens in P.G. and at a satellite location in Salinas. The organization is celebrating with a gala dinner and fundraising auction at 5pm on Friday, May 12 at the Portola Hotel in Monterey, featuring comedian and youth motivator Michael Pritchard.
GREAT:
Long-awaited great news for people who want to catch some air: the city of Marina is celebrating the opening of the first pump track in Monterey County. The nearly 30,000-square-foot track is paved and has two wall rides (40 – and 20-foot options), and includes areas for different levels of riders, from beginner to expert. Bikes, scooters and skateboards are welcome; kids as young as 4 are invited. “Pump tracks are really fun for all ages,” says Chris Partida, an experienced bicyclist and volunteer at the upcoming event. The idea for the track originated in 2015 when members of the Monterey Off Road Cycling Association pitched it. Now it’s coming to Gloria Jean Tate Park (3254 Abdy Way, Marina) along with other park upgrades like paved paths, accessible parking spaces and a picnic area. The grand opening is a free, family-friendly event from 10am-2pm on Saturday, May 13.
