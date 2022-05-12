FREE SPEECH
The 106th Pulitzer Prizes were announced on May 9, acknowledging the best in books, drama, music and journalism, according to 77 judges who serve on various juries broken down by category to review over 2,500 entries. The journalism winners – which can all be found at pulitzer.org – provide a look back at major stories of the year and outstanding journalism that helped the public understand. The Miami Herald won in the breaking news category for coverage of the collapse of a condominium complex. The Washington Post won in the public service category for its coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, “providing the public with a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation’s darkest days,” according to the Pulitzer committee. A team at the Houston Chronicle won for editorial writing and reporting that “revealed voter suppression tactics, rejected the myth of widespread voter fraud and argued for sensible voting reforms.” This year the Pulitzer Board also gave a special award to the journalists of Ukraine “for their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin’s ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“It’s an amazing feeling.” - Walmer Martinez, a forward on the pro soccer team Monterey Bay F.C., on scoring the first-ever goal at Cardinale Stadium at the home opener on May 7. The home team won 1-0, their second win of the season (see story, “Near sellout crowd sees Monterey Bay F.C. win thrilling home opener,” posted May 9).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
It was only 40 years ago that the California condor sat at the edge of extinction. Since that time, the majestic cousin of the turkey vulture has experienced a resurgence thanks to the work of Ventana Wildlife Society, which led the effort to domesticate the last vestiges of the wild population in the 1980s, breed the birds in captivity and slowly release them back into their native lands to eventually repopulate on their own. A milestone was reached in this effort on May 3 after two captive-bred male condors were released into Northern California’s Redwood National Park, marking the first time the birds have flown over the Yurok tribal lands in more than a century. Two more condors are set for release in the same park at a later date. Today, the Ventana Wildlife Society reports a global condor population of 537: 203 in captivity and 334 in the wild, 91 of which live in Central California.
GREAT:
On May 1, California became the first state to expand Medicaid benefits, called Medi-Cal, to all low-income residents age 50 and older, regardless of immigration status. The move comes after the Legislature last year passed Assembly Bill 133, meant to address health care disparities, especially in communities of color, and improve overall public health. “Something like this has never been accomplished in our nation and it will now make a profound difference in the lives of thousands of low-income families and seniors throughout Monterey County,” Supervisor Luis Alejo said on May 5. Fifty community health workers are being added to the VIDA program to fan out into communities and encourage eligible adults to enroll. County officials estimate over 100,000 residents are already signed up for Medi-Cal. They encourage people to apply at getcalfresh.org, or call 1-877-410-8823.
