FREE SPEECH
Former President Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook and Instagram – for now. On May 5, the social media giant’s Oversight Board (an independent body of experts sometimes described as the Supreme Court of Facebook) came down with its most high-profile decision to date: that the company was right to ban Trump from its platforms on Jan. 7, 2021 in the wake of the Capitol riots, “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.” (That ban came a day after the riot when two of his posts were removed, and Trump was banned for 24 hours.) The then-president had “created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible” which “justified” the suspension, the board wrote in its decision. But the ruling didn’t stop there. The board also stated that Facebook can’t ban Trump forever, at least not without an explanatory policy. “It is not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored,” the board wrote. Facebook now has six months to come up with a clear and “proportionate” penalty.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“When you’ve got sticks, work with sticks.” - Big Sur artist Jayson Fann on his choice of materials for massive nests he builds, which can weigh up to several tons (see Face to Face story).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
When the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated the closure of businesses a little over a year ago, cities were predicting heavy revenue losses from depressed sales and transient occupancy taxes. Carmel officials predicted a $1 million loss. To ward off layoffs, they asked employees to take voluntary pay cuts. Two groups stepped forward, the Carmel-by-the-Sea Police Officers Association and management employees, saving the city approximately $160,000, City Administrator Chip Rerig told Carmel City Council. A year later the city is now projecting a $1.5 million surplus thanks in part to stronger-than-expected TOT revenue. Councilmember Carrie Theis requested that in light of the city’s improved financial picture, those employees be reimbursed for pay they gave up, going back to July 1, 2020. The Council voted 5-0 on May 4 to grant the back pay.
GREAT:
Great news for those who need financial help to access broadband internet – the Federal Communications Commission launched its Emergency Broadband Benefit program on May 12. The new program, funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, aims to help low-income households afford internet by offering a discount of up to $50 per month ($75 per month for those on qualified Tribal lands) and a one-time $100 discount on the purchase of a laptop, desktop or tablet. The program is tied to access challenges during the pandemic, so it will end six months after the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency or when the fund runs out of money, whichever is sooner. A recent investigation by CalMatters found that affordability, not the existence of service, is the bigger issue driving California’s digital divide. Apply at getemergencybroadband.org.
