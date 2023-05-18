FREE SPEECH
After Palestinian American television journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed on May 11, 2022, on assignment in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jenin, nobody took responsibility for her death. Various media accounts came to the same conclusion: She was likely shot by a member of the Israeli Defense Forces. (For its part, IDF’s own analysis, completed five months later, determined there was a “high possibility” that one of its soldiers “accidentally” shot the journalist.) A new report produced one year later by the Committee to Protect Journalists reveals that Abu Akleh’s death is not an isolated event – since 2001, CPJ has documented at least 20 journalists killed by IDF. Of those, 18 were Palestinian and two were European foreign correspondents; none were Israeli. CPJ looked at some of the most violent years in the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict, since the Second Intifada, and determined that, of media professionals killed, Israel’s Army is responsible for 80 percent of the deaths. “No one has ever been charged or held accountable for these deaths,” according to CPJ’s report.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“This has proven to be one of the most difficult winters.” - Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Juan Hidalgo on the impact of winter storms that caused $600 million worth of damage to 20,073 acres. That accounts for about 5.5 percent of the total crop acres in Monterey County (see story, mcweekly.com/news).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
With Monterey County’s agricultural sector just emerging from a devastating winter, the county is taking steps to ensure that local growers can more easily liaise with emergency responders the next time disaster strikes. The county has launched a new AG Pass Program, which it says will “provide a uniform way to identify vetted commercial agricultural operations… to frontline emergency personnel.” With an AG Pass, ag operators will be provided limited emergency access to areas that may otherwise be restricted due to floods, fires, earthquakes or other disasters. That will allow them to move, evacuate or maintain crops and livestock as necessary, as well as provide auxiliary support to emergency personnel on site. (An AG Pass does not permit harvesting of crops during an emergency, nor does it guarantee access.) The county is accepting applications for the program through May 26.
GREAT:
Great news for employees of Salinas Union High School District: On May 10, the district opened its 50-unit workforce housing project, which includes mostly one – and two-bedroom units and two studios at 400 and 440 Abbott St. It also includes common areas with a fitness center, and laundry room.“The opening of this project is a culmination of several months of planning, collaboration, and negotiation needed to realize the vision of having housing at a below-market rate to support the housing needs of our employees,” Superintendent Dan Burns said in a statement. Monthly rent ranges from $1,260-$1,750 and tenants will start moving in within a couple of weeks. One motivation for SUHSD is employee retention. “We have to find our own solutions to best serve our employees so they can best serve our students,” says Deneen Guss, Monterey County superintendent of schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.