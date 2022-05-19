FREE SPEECH
Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank on May 11 while covering Israeli raids in a refugee camp in Jenin. While Israeli officials initially denied their forces had any involvement in the shooting, they later backed off that statement and are investigating what role their soldiers had in the killing. Al Jazeera put out a statement about Abu Akleh’s death later that day, calling it a “blatant murder” and alleging Israeli forces had “assassinated” Abu Akleh in “cold blood.” Abu Akleh, 51, had covered the Israel-Palestine conflict for more than two decades, and appeared on TV regularly. One of Abu Akleh’s colleagues who was also shot – a producer with Al Jazeera – told the Washington Post in an interview from his hospital bed that there was no fighting nearby, and that the Al Jazeera crew members were all wearing clothing clearly identifying them as press. “They shot at us directly and deliberately,” he told the Post.
“I feel like I’m a bit of a mad scientist.” - Lisa Belle Marsh, owner of MoonScoops Ice Creamery in Marina. They make 20 innovative flavors of “moon ices,” which have less sugar than sorbet and more than traditional ices (see story at mcweekly.com, posted May 12).
There’s good news for CSU Monterey Bay students who are also parents. On May 12, the library opened a family study room. The room has been in the works for several years and the project was paused during the pandemic. Sarah Dahlen, librarian at CSUMB, expects the new room to benefit student-parents’ success because they will have a space to bring their kids while working on group projects or studying on campus. The walls are decorated with turtles, squid and fish. The space, located on the second floor, includes stuffed animals and children’s books. “This space not only helps us build community, it can also promote higher education for students seeing what the parents are doing,” says Bianca Estrada, a master’s student. Over 50 percent of the funds collected to set up the family study room ($5,000) came from teachers and staff at CSUMB. “There was a lot of support, internal support,” Dahlen says. The study room won’t require reservations, nor will it have a time limit.
Over the last three years, renewable-focused utility Central Coast Community Energy has helped place more than 300 electric vehicles on the road along the Central Coast through its Electrify Your Ride rebate program. The clean energy alternative to PG&E announced a major deal this month with five local Central Coast school districts to finance nine electric school buses, including five electric buses for Salinas City Elementary School District and one for the Pajaro Valley Unified School District. 3CE spokesperson Catherine Stedman says the deal with Salinas City Elementary marks the first time the utility will help finance the leasing of electric buses, making it possible – purchasing was a barrier to entry for the school district. The buses will be leased from New England-based Highland Electric Fleets and the utility will put up to $200,000 toward each bus in the program, and up to an additional $8,000 to help purchase and install charging stations.
