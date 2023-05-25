FREE SPEECH
We’re patting ourselves on the back this awards season, as the California News Publishers Association has just announced the winners of the 2022 California Journalism Awards. Congratulations to the Weekly team for nine statewide awards in our category for large-circulation weeklies. Staff Writer Pam Marino won first place for in-depth reporting for her coverage of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process, and Editor Sara Rubin took first for columns for “The Local Spin.” Associate Editor Tajha Chappellet-Lanier and Staff Writer Agata Popeda claimed second place for arts and culture coverage. Staff Writer David Schmalz earned third place in two categories: land-use reporting for a cover story about the restoration of Carr Lake in Salinas, and for investigative reporting for his coverage of an undeveloped plot on Cannery Row. Art Director/Production Manager Karen Loutzenheiser won third place for cover design. And the Weekly took second place in the General Excellence category, for a paper that “showcases high-impact stories with helpful information,” the judges wrote. “Something worth a reader’s time on every page.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“One ticket can lead to a catastrophe.” - Valerie Castile, whose son, Philando Castile, was shot and killed by a police officer in a 2016 traffic stop, speaking in Seaside on May 19. Castile spoke at a launch event for Seaside’s Lights On! program, which provides vouchers to cover the cost of car light repairs in lieu of tickets (story posted at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Free, full-day preschool for children ages 3-4 is coming to Salinas. In April, the board of Salinas City Elementary School District approved a plan for expanded, year-round preschool that is now open to enrollment for students anywhere in Monterey County. It’s free for those whose parents meet income requirements set by the California Department of Education (up to $96,590 annually for a family of three). Families whose income exceeds that threshold can enroll based on a sliding scale, averaging about $20/day per family. The program will roll out at three campuses this summer (Boronda Meadows, Natividad and Sherwood elementary schools) and will be available at five more locations by 2025-26. “[Children’s] first exposure to a school-based educational environment includes age-appropriate curriculum and play-based learning,” Superintendent Rebeca Andrade said.
GREAT:
The young athletes of Rising Star Gymnastics in Monterey are indeed on the rise: Nearly 20 of them vaulted their way to the top the weekend of May 12-14 at the National Gymnastics Association regionals in Layton, Utah. Several members placed first in their categories. All of the athletes, who ranged in age from 8 to 17, qualified to compete at the national competition taking place the weekend of June 17-18 in New Orleans. “That’s a huge accomplishment for our gym, having 100 percent of our athletes to be competing successfully at their own levels,” says Fabricio “Breeze” Olsson, their coach. While winning is exciting, Olsson says he’s inspired by the students who are dedicating a “huge portion” of their lives to the sport. The focus at Rising Stars is competitive gymnastics but Olsson says the main emphasis is on helping youth grow as individuals to be successful in life.
