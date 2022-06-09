FREE SPEECH
Until recently, it was a common practice in newsrooms to listen to police scanners. That changed with encryption, including in Monterey County, where law enforcement agencies transitioned to an encrypted frequency in 2017 and decided not to allow media outlets to apply for a key to listen in. The rise of encrypted radio communications has prompted a legislative backlash. Senate Bill 1000, authored by State Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo County, passed 25-8 on the California State Senate floor on May 26. It next moves to Assembly committees. If it becomes law, SB 1000 would require that law enforcement agencies make their radio communications accessible to the public, with the exception of confidential information which could be exchanged on an encrypted channel. The bill has support from media groups like the National Press Photographers Association, First Amendment Coalition and California News Publishers Association (of which the Weekly is a member). Groups in opposition include the California Police Chiefs Association and California Statewide Law Enforcement Association.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“The nation in general, post-Covid, has created anxiety and conflict.” – Carmel’s new police chief, Alan Ward, speaking about a spate of violence just after he was sworn in on Friday, June 3 (see story, posted online at mcweekly.com/news).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Over the last decade, sustainable groundwater use has ascended to an urgent priority in California. Last month, the state’s Department of Conservation put its money where its mouth is, sending $40 million to local organizations stationed in agricultural areas that are working to reduce groundwater reliance. Among the five awardees is the Monterey-based California Marine Sanctuary Foundation, which received $10 million. The grant will also finance work by the Greater Monterey County Integrated Regional Water Management Program and the Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency to purchase underperforming agricultural lands for conservation and to significantly reduce the amount of groundwater needed to maintain those properties. The money will arrive on July 1 and the grantees must complete the work by spring 2026.
GREAT:
Here’s a new, creative solution to helping with the housing crisis, albeit on a small scale. Nonprofit Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay is building an accessory dwelling unit in Marina; the ADU is expected to be completed by the end of June. In 2020, the nonprofit obtained a CalHome grant for ADUs, allowing them to finance up to five ADU projects. With the grant, Habitat covers up to 40 percent or $100,000 of the project, and the property owner pays 60 percent. It is open to low-income families who can apply for a 30-year loan with no interest. The ADUs cannot be used for short-term rentals. Habitat can also make additional loans up to $30,000, with one restriction: “We require that the homeowner rent the ADU to a low-income family,” Satish Rishi, Habitat’s CEO told the Marina Planning Commission on May 17. “It helps to create low-income housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.