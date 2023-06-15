FREE SPEECH
Hundreds of journalists walked off the job last week, on Monday, June 5, in a one – and two-day strike in dozens of newsrooms across eight states. The members of the News Guild are employed by Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper chain. (Gannett owns USA Today and hundreds of local newspapers, including The Salinas Californian, which no longer has any Salinas-based staff. Cost-cutting measures like those at The Californian are part of what prompted workers to strike.) The journalists called for a change of leadership at the top. Their strike coincided with an annual stockholder meeting, where the board voted to reelect Chairman Mike Reed. In a filing with the SEC, the union – which owns 1,590 shares of Gannett – indicated it would not vote for Reed, who last year earned $3.4 million. “Mr. Reed has failed shareholders,” they wrote. “He has reduced local content by relying on wire service and regional stories, cut newsroom staff, and maintained a compensation policy that is forcing many of our journalists to seek work elsewhere. As a result, our communities are not being served and our employees are demoralized.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“It taps into economic tourism activity.” - Craig Kaufman of the Salinas Valley Tourism and Visitors Bureau speaking about promoting inland attractions, specifically part of the 1,200-mile Juan Bautista De Anza National Historic Trail. Kaufman envisions building lodging along the route (see story, posted at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Most people might think Carmel would have swanky digs for its police officers, but they would be wrong. The Carmel Police Station was dedicated in 1967 and one step inside and it looks straight out of the set of the 1968 TV show Adam-12. They’ve had to make numerous repairs, but what it has really needed is a remodel. Disputes over a 2018 expansion plan and discussions about costs – interrupted by a pandemic that forced the city to cut back on expenses – meant putting the station’s needs on the back burner. The good news is city officials are committed to finally getting the job done. The Carmel City Council on June 6 voted 5-0 in favor of a contract with Hammond+Playle Architects, LLP for preparation of a report, conceptual drawings and cost estimates to remodel the station. The contract for those services is not to exceed $300,000.
GREAT:
Great news for shoppers who want to shop for local goods, great news for farmers looking for direct-to-consumer sales, and great news for community members seeking a new gathering place: a farmers market for Seaside is coming back, for the first time since 2019. The market at Laguna Grande Park kicks off on June 15 and will continue year-round on Thursdays from 3-7pm. (For this inaugural edition, a ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at 4pm; entertainment by Seaside nonprofit Palenke Arts and a parfait tasting are planned.) The Seaside Certified Farmers Market is hosted by nonprofit Everyone’s Harvest. So far 33 vendors have been approved, selling everything from produce and eggs to prepared food and artisan goods. “We had a lot of interest,” says Michelle Clark of Everyone’s Harvest. “We’re pretty excited.” Expect tastings, live music and cooking demonstrations going forward.
