FREE SPEECH
Layoffs in the media industry continue, everywhere from legacy newspapers to relatively new digital outlets. According to a June 1 report by the firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, this year so far is the worst on record, with 17,436 positions cut so far in 2023, compared to 16,750 year-to-date at this time in 2020 during the pandemic. Of those cuts, 1,972 are in news, surpassing the 1,808 announced in all of 2022. Recent cuts include a reorganization at The Athletic (owned by the New York Times), where more than 20 reporters will be reassigned and nearly 20 will be laid off; all seven editorial positions at the tech news site DotLA; and 74 newsroom positions at the Los Angeles Times, which the newspaper reported represent 13 percent of its total. (Executive Editor Kevin Merida announced the layoff decision was “made more urgent by the economic climate and the unique challenges of our industry.”)
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“The modern – day way to love your neighbor is to pay your taxes.” - Steve Bruemmer, speaking about the emergency systems that helped him survive a shark bite at Lovers Point one year ago (see story).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The city of Gonzales is one of 10 cities that won the All-America Award in Denver this month. The awards have recognized civic innovation across the country since 1949. “They showed that they are among the best in America at engaging youth and other residents to address important challenges,” said Doug Linkhart, president of National Civic League. Gonzales was the only city from California to gain this recognition in 2023. One of the projects the city emphasized in its application was a youth-led project, the Gonzales Youth Council Mental Health Project, which focused on improving youth mental health from 2019 to 2021. As a result of their findings – showing that anxiety, stress and depression were challenges among students – the Gonzales City Council and Gonzales Unified School District board partnered to fund a school-based licensed clinical social worker.
GREAT:
It’s a great week in Salinas, thanks to an announcement that the city is receiving $1.65 million from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for being a “pro-housing” city. Salinas was the first city on the Central Coast to achieve the pro-housing designation in March, after committing to pursuing policies that encourage the creation of more affordable housing. The city plans to use the funds to launch programs that encourage homeownership and offer down payment assistance, as well as acquire, rehabilitate and preserve affordable housing. In all, 18 cities and counties with the designation received more than $33 million from the state. “From Needles to Oakland to Salinas and more, it’s truly a pleasure to watch jurisdictions stepping up to plan, promote and approve the homes California communities need,” HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez said in a statement.
