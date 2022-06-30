FREE SPEECH
Abortion rights in the U.S. have just taken a major blow after the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24 issued a 6-3 decision overturning Roe v. Wade. This highly polarizing political issue is in fact not so polarizing in the American public at large: Gallup polling finds that 58 percent of Americans are opposed to overturning Roe, and only 32 percent want to see abortion made illegal. How does media cover this issue? A lot of coverage continues to be framed from a neutral perspective as a pro-choice vs. pro-life battle (the Weekly uses the phrase anti-abortion, to refer to the specific objection of activists to abortions). Some major outlets, including NPR and the Associated Press, quickly issued memos in the wake of the leaked draft decision in May directing journalists to avoid sharing their personal opinions about abortion. Many outlets have instead opted for a more complex approach, framing the issue as one of protecting women’s rights, rather than for/against abortion. Meanwhile, the public is making themselves heard. Thousands of people marched on June 24 in support of abortion rights, including about 200 in Monterey.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“We think it’s going to significantly lower cost to our passengers.” – Monterey-Salinas Transit General Manager Carl Sedoryk speaking about a proposed new fare structure that would mean $2 passes across the board, regardless of distance traveled (see story, posted June 24 at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
On June 14, ITN Monterey County, a nonprofit that transports seniors and those with visual impairments, gave its first ride in Gonzales as it launched an expansion of its services in South County. The expansion is part of ITN’s “Valley Line” project that’s been eight months in the making, and seeks to offer a flat rate service those 60 or older, veterans or the visually impaired in Soledad, Gonzales, Chualar and Indian Springs, as well as rural roads south of Salinas. The program will focus on medical, grocery and pharmacy visits Monday-Friday from 7am-7pm, and charge a rate, starting at $8, that scales up as more miles are traveled. Nonprofit Alliance on Aging is partnered with ITN to help with outreach and volunteer recruitment for the program, which is one of 10 rural transit programs launched by ITN nationwide, with funding help from the Federal Transit Administration.
GREAT:
While millions of dollars in pandemic relief have kept renters and homeowners from losing their homes, Monterey County Treasurer-Tax Collector Mary Zeeb and some fellow tax collectors realized one group was overlooked: Low – to moderate-income seniors behind on property taxes who are either mortgage-free or current on mortgage payments. Zeeb was part of a working group of tax collectors who helped expand the California Mortgage Relief Program to include those seniors, providing one-time grants up to $20,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act. “This enhanced program will keep more people in their homes and help to offset some of the financial hardships they experienced during the pandemic,” Zeeb said in a press release announcing the new grants on June 21. Applications for relief are available at CaMortgageRelief.org. Or call 1-888-840-2594 for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.