FREE SPEECH
Public speech, as it relates to proposed developments in unincorporated Monterey County, won big on June 28 when the county Planning Commission directed staff to strike a proposed rule for how the commission does business. Of the 22 proposed rules put forward, many were new, and most were already in place with proposed amendments. The proposed amendment that garnered the most attention was to Rule 9, which dictates how documents are submitted to the county reflecting comments about Planning Commission business and projects under its purview. The proposed amendment added a hurdle: Instead of the public being able to put a document on the record up until the moment a hearing starts, the amendment suggested a change to “at least 24 hours prior” to the hearing. Per state law, meeting agendas are posted 72 hours prior to a meeting, detailing proposed projects the commission is voting on. Unanimously, the commissioners directed county staff to strike the amendment.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“It’s planned to be as quiet as a conversation.” - A spokesperson for Joby Aviation speaking about the company’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle. Joby demonstrated a flight of its first such vehicle manufactured on its pilot production line in Marina on Wednesday, June 28 (see story, mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Good news comes in the state budget for Pajaro after devastating flooding led to the evacuation of hundreds of residents this winter. The small community will receive $20 million from Assembly Bill 102, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on June 27. “The community of Pajaro scores a big win,” County Supervisor Luis Alejo wrote. The funds will be available to all residents regardless of immigration status for use in home inspections and repairs, rental and vehicle assistance, infrastructure and community outreach. “We are still waiting for instructions from the state and to see what their guidance will be on the administration of the funds,” says county public information officer Nick Pasculli. Per the state budget language: “Benefits shall not be in duplication or replacement of benefits available or received through other existing assistance programs.”
GREAT:
With $265 million from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing in training for the future agricultural workforce with its NEXTGEN initiative. The agency awarded 33 grants nationwide as part of its “From Learning to Leading: Cultivating the Next Generation of Diverse Food and Agriculture Professionals Program,” and two went to local institutions. CSU Monterey Bay received $5 million that will support scholarships and field research for 62 students in the agricultural and plant sciences program. Hartnell College got $9.5 million – the largest grant in the school’s history – for leafy greens training programs, enrolling up to 850 students with partner institutions in relevant agricultural regions (CSUMB, Imperial Valley College, and the University of Arizona, Yuma).
