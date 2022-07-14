FREE SPEECH
On June 27, the California Department of Justice posted updates to its firearms dashboard portal, which gives the public visibility into certain data. Only this update also disclosed personal information of individuals who applied for a license to carry a concealed weapon, called a CCW. Information included date of birth, address, CCW license number, driver’s license number and more. Within 24 hours, the DOJ removed the information, and said anyone whose personal information was published would be notified. “I am very concerned about this data breach and the risk it poses to Monterey County and California’s CCW permit holders,” Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal said in a statement. What is not part of the breach is information that is already public record: The names of CCW license holders and applicants. Responding to a California Public Records Act request filed by the Weekly on June 2, the Sheriff’s Office on June 23 provided a list of CCW license holders: There are 1,060 in Monterey County. In the first half of this year, 21 applicants were denied.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I’ve had sleepless nights for years thinking about this girl.” – Seaside Acting Police Chief Nick Borges, speaking about an arrest in a 40-year-old cold case thanks to DNA technology. Robert John Lanoue is charged with murdering 5-year-old Anne Pham in 1982, while she was walking to school (see story, posted July 7, at mcweekly.com/news.)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
It takes time to create healthier habits, but it’s not impossible and that’s what the city of Salinas is working on. The city implemented changes to provide a healthier work environment for its 107 City Hall employees, becoming a Blue Zones Project worksite on July 5. “[It] shows their commitment to the well-being of their employees and the community,” said Tiffany DiTullio, executive director of Blue Zones Project Monterey County. The objective is to provide a better work environment and increase productivity among workers by including healthier habits such as eating healthier and increasing physical activity. Changes implemented include proposed walking routes for commuting and health screenings. “The certification is a significant step toward putting our pledge into action for our employees and as a Blue Zones leader in Salinas,” City Manager Steve Carrigan said.
GREAT:
The Western Flyer, the fishing boat that John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts, along with others, piloted down to the Gulf of California in 1940 – an expedition that became the subject of Steinbeck’s 1941 book The Log From the Sea of Cortez – has motored out of Port Townsend, Washington after years of restoration. While it’s eventually envisioned to make its home on the Coast Guard Pier in Monterey, it’s now in an industrial boatyard in Seattle for work on its engine and hydraulics, or as Chris Chase, project director for the nonprofit Western Flyer Foundation says, “Anything that makes a boat come to life.” It’s planned to return to Monterey Bay this fall, but, Chase says, “hard arrival dates are a dangerous thing in the boat world.” Also good news: the foundation, on July 5, hired its first-ever executive director, Sherry Flumerfelt, formerly lof the Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust.
