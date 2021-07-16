FREE SPEECH
Donald Trump may no longer be an elected official nor have a social media platform from which to communicate, but he is still in the news, particularly as it pertains to First Amendment questions. In lawsuits filed July 7 against Facebook, Twitter and Google, he alleges that being banned from their platforms constitutes “unconstitutional censorship.” As legal scholars have noted, Trump faces an uphill battle in his claim; the idea that politicians deserve a platform, called the “right to reply” in the pre-digital era, has been ruled on by the Supreme Court, which has found there is no such right. In 1974, Pat L. Tornillo lost a case against The Miami Herald over editorials opposing his candidacy for the Florida Legislature. “Of course, the press is not always accurate, or even responsible, and may not present full and fair debate on important public issues,” Justice Byron R. White wrote then. “But the balance struck by the First Amendment with respect to the press is that society must take the risk that occasionally debate on vital matters will not be comprehensive and that all viewpoints may not be expressed.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I was so convinced this money was going to change my life.” -Gladys Parada, proprietor of Babaloo Cuban Café, on her frustration over the federal Restaurant Revitalization Program, which is out of funds (see Eats article).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
It’s a good week for a region with a doctor shortage, now that five of the 10 recent graduates of Natividad Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency program announced they are going to remain local. One graduate is headed to Santa Cruz County, and another four will remain in Monterey County. Destinations include the Monterey County Health Department Alisal Clinic, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Natividad. On June 25 the hospital welcomed a new class of 10 residents, all of them Spanish speakers, the first time in the program’s history. “We are proud to offer a program that connects our residents with underserved communities and keeps many of them on the Central Coast when their training is complete,” said Melissa Nothnagle, the director of the residency program. Natividad is the only teaching hospital in the region, in a partnership with UC San Francisco.
GREAT:
The city of Gonzales has been a leader in empowering young people and also in advancing technology. Those two things are coming together thanks to $5 million from the state budget that will be allocated to a new Teen Innovation Center, inside a community center that has been in the works for 15 years. “It will be a safe, centrally located place where our youth will have access to high-speed internet, computers, printers, and other amenities that will help them better prepare for their future,” Mayor Jose Rios said in a statement. He also notes the population of Gonzales is particularly young, with 32 percent under age 18. “Small, rural communities desperately need resources to improve the infrastructure, health, safety and youth opportunities in their communities,” State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, said in a statement about funds for five rural cities in her district, including Gonzales.
