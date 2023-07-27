FREE SPEECH
How can artificial intelligence support a thriving local news ecosystem? This is the question that the American Journalism Project (a venture philanthropy focused on supporting nonprofit local news organizations) and OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) are asking, and hoping to answer, through a new partnership announced July 18. OpenAI will give AJP $5 million for the expansion of the organization’s work, plus commit up to $5 million in OpenAI API credits that AJP can distribute to the newsrooms it supports. In general, past tech company investments in news organizations have not worked out very well for the news organizations (see: the abrupt end to Facebook parent company Meta’s interest in the Facebook News tab). But AJP, which was founded in 2019, seems hopeful about this instance. “To ensure local journalism remains an essential pillar of our democracy, we need to be smart about the potential powers and pitfalls of new technology,” Sarabeth Berman, CEO of the American Journalism Project, said in a statement. “With this partnership, we aim to promote ways for AI to enhance – rather than imperil – journalism.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Salinas, with its revitalization of Main Street, was a perfect fit.” - Michael Foley, owner of Heirloom Pizza, on plans to open a second location in Salinas in August. Live@Heirloom Pizza Company will offer live music and a Tiki bar as well as the deep-dish pies the original Monterey spot is known for (see story, mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Options for children and teens in psychiatric crises have been few in Monterey County in the past, so it’s good news that the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula has opened a Crisis Stabilization Unit for youth ages 17 and younger, according to an announcement on July 17. It joins an existing unit for adults that opened in March. Both are designed to provide a place of respite and targeted care for patients who are in crisis ,but do not require hospitalization. In addition to giving patients a quiet place to regroup, CSUs help free up space inside emergency rooms. “If we transfer a patient with a mental health concern to a more therapeutic environment more quickly, it benefits our patient and clears a bed in the [ER] for another patient to be seen,” said Dr. Veronica Searles Quick, director of crisis psychiatry.
GREAT:
Students at Forest Grove Elementary School will have a STEM Flex Lab this back-to-school season, thanks to seven years of work by Pacific Grove Unified School District to modernize its tech labs. Kids will have access to 3D printers and software to code and design, and will be encouraged to work on robotics and other projects. The objective, says Matthew Binder, PGUSD’s director of educational technology, “is to foster more student collaboration around meaningful kinds of real-world-based projects.” This is the second such space at PGUSD, and a third is coming this winter to Pacific Grove Middle School. PGUSD is using funds from Measure A, approved in 2014 for education technology, and Measure D, approved in 2020 for facilities upgrades and renovations.
