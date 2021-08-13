FREE SPEECH
There are lots of ideas out there for how to revive local news, and there’s a new one in the mix. California Local (californialocal.com) is now in beta stage with local headlines from eight counties, including Monterey. (The plan is to eventually include all 58 California counties.) Clicks take readers directly to local news outlets, or to state-level reporting by California Local. “We’re looking to partner with mostly locally owned media outlets and promote their work,” says Editorial Director Eric Johnson. The site also includes a public meetings calendar and a guide to elected officials. Johnson – also a former Monterey County Weekly editor – co-owns and co-founded the site with Chris Neklason. Neklason co-founded internet service provider Cruzio and built California Local’s operating system, NewsOS. “Our mission is to bring together engaged citizens, help them find information they can trust and empower them to participate in the social and political life of their communities,” Johnson wrote.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I basically just decided we were going to convert most of our dining space into production space.” - Jonathan Roberts of PigWizard on his pandemic-era transition from restaurant service to salami manufacturing (see Eats story).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD
Congrats to the San Antonio Union School District, which received a Silver award from California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. PBIS is meant to reduce suspensions, improve school safety, boost student engagement and more. “Not only are we getting this award, but it’s reduced our suspension rate,” says Josh Van Norman, SAUSD superintendent. During the 2017-18 school year, the rural district had the eighth-worst suspension rate in the state, 13.8 percent; now, (unofficially) they are below 1 percent. The district started a PBIS committee in 2019, and trained with the Monterey County of Education to learn strategies such as providing consistent expectations to students. “We are being more proactive and positive in how we approach discipline,” Van Norman says. And it pays off: “Kids are in classroom learning more. They are not missing instruction.”
GREAT:
After the Soberanes Fire ravaged Big Sur in 2016, the following January brought an unwelcome follow-up: widespread flooding. One casualty of that flood season was the campground at Andrew Molera State Park, at the mouth of the Big Sur River, which closed indefinitely after it got washed out and water entered leach fields for the toilets. “People were saying it might not be opened again,” says Brent Marshall, superintendent of the Monterey District of State Parks. Those people were wrong: After a lot of heavy lifting by State Parks employees with a host of permitting agencies, the campground reopened Aug. 1, and will remain open until the fall. The plan is to reopen it year-round by 2023, pending work to stabilize the riverbanks, a multi-year process because of third-party reviews. “It was a lot of work to get where we are now,” Marshall says. “We were fighting nature and gravity.”
