FREE SPEECH
A leader in journalism education, Ray Hiebert, got his first introduction to Monterey County when he was assigned to basic training at Fort Ord during the Korean War. He returned after a 50-year career when he retired to Carmel Valley and became a member of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church and a fan of the local classical music scene, especially the Monterey Symphony and Carmel Bach Festival. Hiebert died at age 91 on Aug. 5. His career in journalism education began in 1968 when the University of Maryland invited him to revamp its journalism department and he became the first dean of its Philip Merrill College of Journalism four years later. The U.S. State Department invited him in 1976 to give lectures on freedom of the press in 13 African countries. “The experience changed his life, taking him around the world as a journalism lecturer and program director,” according to an obituary. He continued to provide various fellowship and training opportunities to young journalists for decades. Hiebert’s first journalism job was at age 10 delivering The Bakersfield Californian and the Los Angeles Times.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“The parties now desire to fully and finally settle all claims.” - A separation agreement signed by Carmel Unified School District and former superintendent Ted Knight, who resigned on Aug. 11 in exchange for a payment of $770,000 and an agreement to drop all claims against CUSD. Those included a lawsuit and civil rights complaint (see story, mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Three CSU Monterey Bay Police officers were honored through the CSU Police Department’s 2023 Police Commendations “for bravely going above and beyond their normal duties in serving the public and bringing honor to themselves and the university,” according to the CSU Chancellor’s Office. Officer Luis Deeb and Deputy Chief John Short each received a Lifesaving Medal for their quick actions: Deeb rescued an unconscious victim of a traffic collision in Seaside; Short helped save the life of an unhoused man near the campus who overdosed on fentanyl. Corporal Heather Murphy received a Medal of Valor for bravery. Murphy was part of the regional Special Response Unit Crisis Negotiations Team that responded to a shooting and hostage situation at Patisserie Bechler in Pacific Grove in 2020. Murphy negotiated a surrender and the suspect was taken into custody.
GREAT:
Renewable energy projects can have the advantage of being a win-win-win – saving money, doing good for the environment and, in the case of Rancho Cielo, serving as a real-life training opportunity for students. On Aug. 15, the Salinas nonprofit announced plans to install a 13,000-square-foot solar array that will cost $650,000. It’s expected to pay for itself in five years thanks to reduced energy costs. Plus, thanks to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and clean energy tax credits, Rancho Cielo will get back 30 percent, or $200,000, of the project cost. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, was on campus to announce the federal benefit supporting this infrastructure. Rancho Cielo’s students, who train in practical job skills like construction and culinary arts, will help built the project. Construction will start right away and the solar array is expected to be up and running by Jan. 1, 2024.
