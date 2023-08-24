FREE SPEECH
Two years ago, on Aug. 15 2021, the United States withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban retook control of the government. They promised this time would be different than their 1990s leadership when it came to protecting a free press. “Private media can continue to be free and independent. They can continue their activities,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said at a news conference on Aug. 17, 2021. The reality, however, has been quite different, as documented by nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists. CPJ reports that at least 64 journalists have been detained in retaliation for their work, and an unknown number of journalists have fled the country and are living in exile. Foreign broadcasts have been banned inside the country, and foreign correspondents face visa restrictions that make it hard to report in-country. “The rapid deterioration of the media landscape has led to some Afghan YouTubers taking on the role of citizen journalists, covering issues from politics to everyday lives on their channels,” CPJ reports. But the Taliban lately has been enforcing new restrictions on social media and is considering banning Facebook.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“The only way he could move on with his life was to forgive.” - Cantor Margaret Bruner of Temple Beth El, speaking about Harold Gordon, the last known Holocaust survivor in Salinas, who died at 93. Gordon spent years of his childhood in concentration camps. He later spoke and wrote about his life (see story, mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Good news for a unique pool and aquatic center comes on Aug. 25, when Kernes Adaptive Aquatics at the Josephine Kernes Memorial Pool in Monterey celebrates its 50th anniversary. The concept of a warm-water pool began in 1973 when Edith Perry heated her own backyard pool to teach children with disabilities how to swim. It evolved into a nonprofit offering warm-water swimming at a price based on ability to pay. In its half-century, the 92-degree swimming pool has offered more than 250,000 sessions to people of all ages and abilities, with an emphasis on serving children with disabilities and elders. The current indoor pool was built in 1992, and also includes a lift to help non-ambulatory people get in and out of the water. Participation requires a doctor’s referral, and individualized guidance is provided based on range of motion, flexibility, pain and coordination.
GREAT:
Great news for entrepreneurs in Monterey County comes from El Pájaro Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit business incubator, and the Regional Women’s Business Center, which are set to open a new office in the East Alisal Business District in Salinas on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Pájaro CDC has served the tri-county for 44 years out of its Watsonville headquarters, with a focus on marginalized communities; most of its clients, 98 percent, are people of color and 70 percent are women. It has helped thousands of entrepreneurs start their own businesses. “We are excited to open our doors in Salinas, further solidifying our commitment to uplifting communities and creating pathways to economic well-being through entrepreneurship,” said Carmen Herrera-Mansir, executive director of El Pájaro CDC. “This new office will allow us to solidly expand our reach and impact in the region.”
