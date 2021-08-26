FREE SPEECH
On Friday Aug. 20, students in Salinas Union High School District were celebrating a football jamboree. But instead of being remembered for sportsmanship, it was dominated by disturbing, racist images on social media. Salinas High School students made an Instagram account on behalf of a baby Black doll, with a caricature drawn over its face; various white and Latino students posed with the doll, and comments on photos included the N-word. On Aug. 21, SUHSD released a statement to say they are investigating. Officials are not doing interviews, instead communicating with the press only in written statements, according to spokesperson Marcos Cabrera: “We don’t want to deviate from the central messaging.” On Aug. 23, an email to SHS staff encouraged engaging students in discussion “with an emphasis on respect,” and also instructed them not to speak to media: “Please do not engage, we need to be united in our effort to gather information, support students and take action to ensure our school is a safe and positive environment.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“We knew we had outgrown our kitchen.”-Gustavo Aquino, one of the family members behind Aquino’s Birrieria which began in their home kitchen before opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Pacific Grove (see Eats story).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The federal Environmental Protection Agency caught up with California last week when, on Aug. 18, it banned the use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on food crops, which will take effect in six months. There have been calls for years to ban the pesticide, as it’s been linked to lower birth weights in infants and reduced IQs, among other things. California’s Department of Pesticide Regulation announced in October 2019 a statewide ban of the chemical for agricultural uses, which went into effect Jan. 1 of this year, but the federal government was lagging: In 2015, under the Obama administration, the EPA began the process of banning it. In 2020 the Trump Administration’s EPA ignored its own scientists and allowed it to remain on the market, which sparked legal challenges that, ultimately, led to the current ban. In April, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the EPA to affirmatively demonstrate the pesticide’s safety, and instead of doing that, the EPA, now under the Biden Administration, opted to ban it.
GREAT:
It’s a great week for students at Monterey Peninsula College, thanks to a $1.8 million two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It is expected to increase access to educational opportunities during Covid-19, especially for those students who are considered vulnerable, like English language learners or those lacking technical skills. MPC is one of only four California colleges to receive the competitive Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity Grant for the period of Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2023. MPC Vice President of Advancement Rebecca Michael says the money will be used to streamline the online process for enrolling and applying for financial aid, as well as to assist students in need of tutoring and training. An additional counselor and peer tutors will be hired. To aid those still not comfortable returning to the classroom, MPC is purchasing equipment such as digital whiteboards that allow remote students to see an instructor writing on the board in real time.
