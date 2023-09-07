FREE SPEECH
On Aug. 15, the Columbia Journalism Review published a story highlighting a notable media development in Wyoming: Foster Friess, who in 2018 ran (and lost) in the GOP primary to become the party’s nominee for state governor, wasn’t happy about the coverage he was getting from local newsrooms which, like nearly everywhere else in America, have been gutted by the changing economics of the media environment. So Friess (who died in 2021) started his own media outlet in 2019, Cowboy State Daily, which now claims to be the largest newspaper in the state. CJR’s story brought to light the type of coverage the outlet has since been putting out, and one troubling trend it highlighted is that the top five think tanks/institutions cited in energy stories were linked to denial of the reality of climate change and climate disinformation. And it’s not just climate: CJR’s story about the media outlet highlights a trend of transphobic reporting, and general right-wing bias.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I’ll never fault an individual for advancing their career.” – Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig speaking about City Manager Steve Carrigan seeking the job of city manager in San Bernardino. Carrigan notified Salinas colleagues on Aug. 26 that he is a finalist for the job (see story, mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Happy 50th birthday to Monterey-Salinas Transit. MST launched in September 1973 serving Monterey, Pacific Grove, Seaside and Carmel. Service then expanded to Salinas and Carmel Valley, and in 1981 the agency became the Monterey-Salinas Transit Joint Powers Agency. In 2010, the South County cities of Gonzales, Soledad, Greenfield and King City, as well as Sand City, joined the Monterey-Salinas Transit District. “Rather than looking out for their own interests, local cities worked together to develop regional transit solutions that serve everyone, regardless of where they live or work,” MST General Manager Carl Sedoryk said in the agency’s annual report. What began in 1973 with six worn buses is now a transit agency with 163 vehicles serving up to 5 million passengers a year on 36 routes; MST today has 230 employees and about 100 contractors.
GREAT:
Container ships are out there in the deep blue sea, and so are whales. When the two collide, it can be catastrophic for whales. What to do about it? One idea is awards (including financial incentives) for shipping companies that commit to slower speeds – 10 knots or less through vessel speed reduction zones, and 12 knots or less on average off the coast of California. Twenty companies participated during the 2022 season, up from 18 in 2021, and eight reached the highest recognition level (sapphire). Those are Orient Overseas Container Line, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Swire Shipping, Yang Ming, COSCO Shipping, NYK Ro-Ro, Wallenius Wilhelmsen and CSL Group. The program is managed by a consortium of agencies including the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and Monterey Bay Air Resources District.
