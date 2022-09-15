FREE SPEECH
Following in the same vein as former president Donald Trump who declared the press “the enemy of the people,” the GOP is shunning the media – pulling out of future presidential debates – and in some cases attempting to shut it out by creating impossible access requirements, according to an Aug. 31 report by the Freedom of the Press Foundation. Conservative group Turning Point Action is requiring journalists covering specific GOP events to turn over footage and allow TPA to have editorial control of stories. Recent events include ones where Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, appeared with other candidates like Ohio Senate GOP nominee J.D. Vance. TPA said it was “protecting the experience of our attendees,” reports Jon Allsop of the Columbia Journalism Review. Some traditional outlets like the Washington Post obtained a waiver from the rules, others ignored or found ways around them. Chris Quinn, editor of Ohio’s largest newspaper, The Plain Dealer, refused to cover the Vance event, writing that the rules are “the kinds of policies you’d see in a fascist regime.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“We humans are sharing this space with other species.” - City of Monterey announcement about thousands of sea lions on the shore near Fisherman’s Wharf (see story, “Sea lion mania stretches into another week,” posted Sept. 9 at mcweekly.com).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
The city of Monterey is one of only 22 cities nationwide to receive additional Community Development Block Grant money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The city used its two previous rounds of CARES Act funding for a rental assistance program for residents, and a statement from the city says this additional funding ($105,968) was awarded on account of the city’s “capacity to quickly distribute the much-needed funds.” By February 2021, 405 checks totaling $962,287.32 went to 162 Monterey households using previous funds from the CARES Act. The new funding will be allocated in the 2023-24 fiscal year, and will be used to provide public service grants to agencies “that have the greatest need and will make the biggest impact” in serving low-income residents and employees in Monterey.
GREAT:
Like Great Britain, Youth Arts Collective is ready to enter a new era with a big generational swap. After 23 years of being in charge of the nonprofit, Marcia Perry and Meg Biddle are stepping down, passing leadership to “the replacement dream team,” Perry writes by email. The dream team is: Jesse Juarez as executive director and Marissa Serna as program director. They will shadow Perry and Biddle to the end of 2022 when the torch will be passed. Juarez was a YACster himself from 2001-2005, later serving on YAC’s board. Serna, an active board member, has 15 years of leadership in visual arts education programming. They will be supported by Grace Khieu as promotional director, Natalia Corazza as administrative assistant, and many others. Perry and Biddle will stick around as mentors to the arts education organization.
