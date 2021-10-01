FREE SPEECH
The California Public Records Act requires that public agencies share, when requested, “any writing containing information relating to the conduct of the public’s business,” typically within 10 days of the receipt of such a request. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the requested documents will be delivered on that timeline – agencies can get more time for complicated or extensive requests. But when the Weekly filed a public records request with Caltrans on July 8 for “all correspondence related to the three week Bixby Bridge closure since July 1, 2021,” it didn’t seem likely to be a difficult request. After all, that’s just one week of emails. On July 20, however, Caltrans requested more time. Ditto on Aug. 2. And then things got weirder: In mid August Caltrans officials began suggesting that the Weekly should withdraw its request “since you already wrote your story and our bridge repair work last month is done.” The Weekly declined this suggestion. Finally, on Sept. 17, a response came in – 50 documents (most multiple pages) detailing the work needed and debating the timing of the hard closure, which Caltrans moved from 9pm to 10pm after receiving (very polite) complaints from Big Sur businesses. Better late than never.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Let’s get crazy and buy a hotel!” -Anastacia Wyatt, saying jokingly, but in all seriousness, about Salinas applying for Project Homekey to house the homeless (see Cover Story).
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
A future 71-unit, $40 million apartment complex for low and extremely low-income veterans, their families and formerly unhoused veterans on the former Fort Ord is closer to reality with nearly $12 million in grant funding announced by the California Housing and Community Development department earlier this month. Lightfighter Village, a 2.3-acre project on Hayes Circle in Marina is being constructed in a partnership between the Veterans Transition Center and nonprofit affordable housing developer EAH Housing. When completed the complex will provide permanent supportive housing for its residents, with case managers and other services. Last year VTC Executive Director Kurt Schake told the Weekly that Lightfighter Village could conceivably house all identified homeless veterans in the county. Construction may begin next year and be completed by 2024.
GREAT:
Instead of going to the library, the library will come to you. Salinas Public Library has a new bookmobile and will share its books with kids throughout the city. The mobile library was funded with the California State Library’s Share Vision Initiative grant and donations from the Monterey Peninsula Foundation. The bookmobile program will replace an older mobile library and will support the KinderMobile (a mobile library that goes around to public school kindergarten classrooms in Salinas and allows students to check out books and get their library cards). It will also be available for adults to check out books and use Wi-Fi during outreach events. “The new bookmobile promises to excite readers of all ages, but especially kindergarten students who are beginning their reading journey,” said Ernesto Lizaola, community education manager.
