FREE SPEECH
The Monterey County Board of Supervisors adopted new communications and public relations guidelines, with a 5-0 vote on Sept. 27. The new policy, developed by County Communications Director Nick Pasculli, directs all county officials to include the communications team in interactions with the press. “In some cases, county of Monterey personnel may have standing professional or personal relationships with reporters, photographers or media personalities. In such instances, notify the County Communications Team before asking the media to cover or report on an event or issue, so that marketing and image enhancement can be well coordinated,” per the guidelines. Supervisor Wendy Root Askew sought clarification: “I wouldn’t want to put anyone between me and the media – I try really hard to be transparent when the calls come in,” she said. The guidelines will be updated to reflect her concern, and state that electeds may interact directly with the press (but should notify the team even after the fact). They will also be updated to emphasize bilingual and accessible outreach.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“Our suppression efforts are kind of slow-going.”- Cal Fire Battalion Chief Josh Silveira, speaking about cutting fire lines around the Aguajito Fire in Monterey. Downed trees and a layer of duff slowed their progress, but firefighters got to 65-percent containment by 8am on Oct. 3, less than 24 hours after the fire began (see story, mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
An important victory for California’s farmworkers came on Sept. 28 when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2183 into law, despite his earlier opposition. It makes it easier for farmworkers – whose labor rights are governed by the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board – to cast votes to unionize without influence from managers. The law, authored by Assemblymember Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, has been controversial, drawing strong opposition from ag industry groups. The governor signed the bill into law after reaching an agreement with representatives of the United Farm Workers and California Labor Federation that omits an option for workers to vote for union membership by mail, but permits a simple process called a card-check to show support or opposition. The agreement also caps the number of card-check elections at 75 over the next five years.
GREAT:
A Salinas council of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) was one of six LULAC councils nation-wide to receive a Latina LEADS STEAM Program grant this year, supporting a program for Latina middle schoolers that started on Oct. 1 at Hartnell College’s Alisal campus. The goal is to create a STEM pipeline of Latinas and get them interested in seeking degrees in science, technology, engineering and math. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, STEM careers will see 8-percent growth from 2019 to 2029 and their annual median wage is $89,970. According to the National Science Foundation, Latina women account for just 3 percent of the science and technology workforce today. “It is an honor and privilege to be a part of a student’s education in a career that can open all sort of possibilities,” says Chris Barrera, president of the local LULAC chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.