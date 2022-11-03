FREE SPEECH
For years, activists have been pushing for notification of pesticide applications to alert neighbors in advance. The California Department of Pesticide Regulation has been piloting a notification system, and in a series of upcoming workshops will collect the public’s feedback on how it’s going. (In-person workshops are at 5pm Monday, Nov. 7 in Oxnard and Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Orosi; a virtual workshop happens from 5-7pm on Thursday, Nov. 10 via Zoom at bit.ly/CDPRworkshop. Written comments can be provided until Nov. 14, to ProjectNotify@cdpr.ca.gov or by mail to DPR, 1001 I St., P.O. Box 4015, Sacramento, CA, 95814.) The workshops will be facilitated by the UC Davis Center for Regional Change, and Spanish interpretation will be provided. The workshops will use an open house format – members of the public will be able to write feedback on a comment wall or share verbal feedback at several stations. In a letter to CDPR Director Julie Henderson, activists from groups including Monterey County’s Safe Ag Safe Schools request an old-school format that allows the public two or three minutes each at a microphone to voice their comments.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“It was like Mike Tyson hit me from below” - Surfer Jim Affinito of Prunedale, speaking about a shark jolting him off of his surfboard at Otter Point in Pacific Grove on Monday, Oct. 31. The impact of the shark’s nose broke the fiberglass on his board. Affinito was not seriously injured; his thigh was bruised from being hit by a fin (see story, posted Nov. 1 at mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Good news for the city of Soledad, came on Oct. 28 with an announcement from State Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, that the city will receive $2 million in state funds to purchase a new fire truck. This truck will be a gamechanger for the city because it will allow it grow upwards. Soledad will be able to update its general plan to allow projects that include three – and four-story buildings. “In an expanding city, this ladder truck will assist with future development of commercial properties, medium/high-density housing, and provide the community with additional safety with its variety of capabilities,” said Jason Luckenbac, Cal Fire battalion chief. Mayor Anna Velazquez said the ladder truck will remove one barrier to building more affordable housing: “We can now support developments that are economically viable and produce diverse housing types.”
GREAT:
It’s a great week for Salinas and the quest to build more affordable housing. Nonprofit developer New Way Homes received a grant of $861,000 from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control to clean up and remediate soil on a lot that’s the future site of more than 70 rental homes. The development, located at 467 E. Market St., will house very low-, low – and moderate-income households, as well as provide space for a kitchen incubator and women’s business center. The project is a collaboration between New Way and business owners Kirk di Cicco and Sherry Dang, a husband-and-wife team who met New Way President Sibley Simon at a fundraiser a few years ago. The couple owned an underutilized parcel but were unable to redevelop it. New Way purchased the adjacent empty parcel, creating a two-acre lot suitable for the project.
