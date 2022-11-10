FREE SPEECH
Court reporters are trained to keep up with the fast pace of speech, stenographing every word that is said in the courtroom to create a complete record. A simmering battle in Los Angeles had court reporters there rallying on Nov. 2, calling on the legislature to provide more funding for recruiting and training. That prompted California’s court executives, including Monterey County Superior Court Executive Officer Chris Ruhl, to issue a statement on the court reporter shortage. “Funding is not the solution,” they wrote. “There is no one to hire.” They note that $30 million is already allocated annually from the legislature to hire court reporters, but 71 percent of 58 trial courts (including Monterey County’s) are actively recruiting. Courts are required to provide court reporters in felony, dependency and juvenile cases, and are struggling to even meet those statutory requirements. “Every litigant in California should have access to the record,” the court executives wrote. Instead of additional funding, they want the Legislature to ease restrictions, such as allowing electronic production of court records or hiring out-of-state firms.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“You can be perfect, but don’t be pretentious.” -Chef Klaus Georis, speaking about his restaurant, Maligne, which is a world apart – in terms of menu, price and ambiance – from neighboring Seaside restaurants (see story, posted at mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
It’s a good week for Monterey County’s two community colleges, both recognized by the Campaign for College Opportunity – a California nonprofit policy and research organization focused on equity in higher education – for outstanding efforts in supporting Latino and Black students to transfer at higher rates to California’s four-year universities. Hartnell College was named a 2022 Equity Champion for Latino students. At least 65 percent of Hartnell’s Latino students earned an Associate Degree of Transfer, higher than average. Monterey Peninsula College was recognized as a 2022 Equity Champion for Black Students, with at least 65 percent of Black students earning an ADT. The ADT was created by state law in 2010 to provide a clearer path to transferring, reducing time and costs to students and increasing their chances of moving on to a university.
GREAT:
Sam Buttrey, Naval Postgraduate School associate professor of operations research, is excelling at the game of Jeopardy! once again. Last December, Buttrey beat 14 other professors from around the U.S. to win the 2021 Professors Tournament, taking home $100,000. The win earned him a spot in the 2022 Tournament of Champions, which began airing Oct. 31. At the conclusion of the quarterfinals on Nov. 7, Buttrey secured a place in the semifinals alongside five other semifinalists. He scored $19,600 that night, way ahead of his nearest competitor with $5,728. Buttrey was a gracious winner, posting to Twitter that he somehow “got in sync with the buzzer” and complimenting his challengers. The six semifinalists face three seeded super-champions – Amy Schneider, Matt Modio and Mattea Roach – in the next round which began airing Nov. 9, after the Weekly’s deadline.
